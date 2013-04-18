Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 18, 2013 | 2:30pm IST

Homeless in India

<p>A homeless man sits under a quilt at an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

A homeless man sits under a quilt at an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless man sits under a quilt at an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
1 / 41
<p>Homeless children bathe near the Taj Mahal in Agra May 16, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Homeless children bathe near the Taj Mahal in Agra May 16, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Homeless children bathe near the Taj Mahal in Agra May 16, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
2 / 41
<p>Nusrat, 8, a girl belonging to a homeless family, studies school books at a pavement in Mumbai August 31, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

Nusrat, 8, a girl belonging to a homeless family, studies school books at a pavement in Mumbai August 31, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Nusrat, 8, a girl belonging to a homeless family, studies school books at a pavement in Mumbai August 31, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
3 / 41
<p>A homeless girl plays with her doll under a bridge in Mumbai November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A homeless girl plays with her doll under a bridge in Mumbai November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless girl plays with her doll under a bridge in Mumbai November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
4 / 41
<p>A homeless man sleeps on bamboo sticks at a timber market in Mumbai September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A homeless man sleeps on bamboo sticks at a timber market in Mumbai September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless man sleeps on bamboo sticks at a timber market in Mumbai September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
5 / 41
<p>A homeless man sleeps on the sidewalk of a newly painted bridge in Kolkata April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A homeless man sleeps on the sidewalk of a newly painted bridge in Kolkata April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless man sleeps on the sidewalk of a newly painted bridge in Kolkata April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
6 / 41
<p>A woman sleeps under a rug on a sidewalk along a street in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton</p>

A woman sleeps under a rug on a sidewalk along a street in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A woman sleeps under a rug on a sidewalk along a street in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton

Close
7 / 41
<p>A homeless Indian boy helps his father to make brooms outside their makeshift tent in Srinagar January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A homeless Indian boy helps his father to make brooms outside their makeshift tent in Srinagar January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless Indian boy helps his father to make brooms outside their makeshift tent in Srinagar January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
8 / 41
<p>A woman sleeps in front of her belongings, hanging from the shutters of a shop, in Kolkata September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A woman sleeps in front of her belongings, hanging from the shutters of a shop, in Kolkata September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A woman sleeps in front of her belongings, hanging from the shutters of a shop, in Kolkata September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
9 / 41
<p>Five-month-old Rahul sleeps in a hammock next to a outdoor shop along a sidewalk in Mumbai June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

Five-month-old Rahul sleeps in a hammock next to a outdoor shop along a sidewalk in Mumbai June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Five-month-old Rahul sleeps in a hammock next to a outdoor shop along a sidewalk in Mumbai June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
10 / 41
<p>Homeless children swing in a hammock as they gesture to farmers during a protest march at Gandhinagar, Gujarat March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Homeless children swing in a hammock as they gesture to farmers during a protest march at Gandhinagar, Gujarat March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Homeless children swing in a hammock as they gesture to farmers during a protest march at Gandhinagar, Gujarat March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
11 / 41
<p>Homeless people prepare food on a roadside during the early morning in Ahmedabad February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Homeless people prepare food on a roadside during the early morning in Ahmedabad February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Homeless people prepare food on a roadside during the early morning in Ahmedabad February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
12 / 41
<p>A homeless woman sits in front of the dried roots of a banyan tree as she watches a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A homeless woman sits in front of the dried roots of a banyan tree as she watches a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless woman sits in front of the dried roots of a banyan tree as she watches a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
13 / 41
<p>A homeless boy goes through a checkup by a doctor inside a shelter for homeless women and children managed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in New Delhi December 28, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A homeless boy goes through a checkup by a doctor inside a shelter for homeless women and children managed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in New Delhi December 28, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless boy goes through a checkup by a doctor inside a shelter for homeless women and children managed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in New Delhi December 28, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
14 / 41
<p>A homeless child tries to drink water from a plastic container on a beach in Mumbai October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A homeless child tries to drink water from a plastic container on a beach in Mumbai October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless child tries to drink water from a plastic container on a beach in Mumbai October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
15 / 41
<p>A homeless man sleeps as an elderly man watches on the side of a road in the old quarters of Delhi, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A homeless man sleeps as an elderly man watches on the side of a road in the old quarters of Delhi, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless man sleeps as an elderly man watches on the side of a road in the old quarters of Delhi, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
16 / 41
<p>A homeless woman prepares bread on a footpath as a child looks on in Ahmedabad February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A homeless woman prepares bread on a footpath as a child looks on in Ahmedabad February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless woman prepares bread on a footpath as a child looks on in Ahmedabad February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
17 / 41
<p>Homeless children use blankets to protect themselves from the cold under a flyover in New Delhi January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause</p>

Homeless children use blankets to protect themselves from the cold under a flyover in New Delhi January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Homeless children use blankets to protect themselves from the cold under a flyover in New Delhi January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause

Close
18 / 41
<p>A homeless man watches volunteers taking part in a drive to clean the polluted waters of the Yamuna river in New Delhi December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A homeless man watches volunteers taking part in a drive to clean the polluted waters of the Yamuna river in New Delhi December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless man watches volunteers taking part in a drive to clean the polluted waters of the Yamuna river in New Delhi December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
19 / 41
<p>A homeless boy holds biscuits that he received as alms as he takes shelter from rain in front of a fast food shop in Mumbai November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

A homeless boy holds biscuits that he received as alms as he takes shelter from rain in front of a fast food shop in Mumbai November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless boy holds biscuits that he received as alms as he takes shelter from rain in front of a fast food shop in Mumbai November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
20 / 41
<p>Homeless children are seen in front of a display window of a garment showroom in New Delhi July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe</p>

Homeless children are seen in front of a display window of a garment showroom in New Delhi July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Homeless children are seen in front of a display window of a garment showroom in New Delhi July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe

Close
21 / 41
<p>A homeless woman cooks beside a passing train in Kolkata July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

A homeless woman cooks beside a passing train in Kolkata July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless woman cooks beside a passing train in Kolkata July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Close
22 / 41
<p>A homeless man passes a woman as he makes his way through a flooded street in Kolkata June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw</p>

A homeless man passes a woman as he makes his way through a flooded street in Kolkata June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless man passes a woman as he makes his way through a flooded street in Kolkata June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw

Close
23 / 41
<p>A homeless girl drinks water at a roadside water tank in Kolkata, September 8, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

A homeless girl drinks water at a roadside water tank in Kolkata, September 8, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless girl drinks water at a roadside water tank in Kolkata, September 8, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Close
24 / 41
<p>Children eat in their his make-shift home in an unused waterpipe at a street in Mumbai June 26, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

Children eat in their his make-shift home in an unused waterpipe at a street in Mumbai June 26, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Children eat in their his make-shift home in an unused waterpipe at a street in Mumbai June 26, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
25 / 41
<p>A homeless woman sleeps in an unused water pipe in Mumbai June 26, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

A homeless woman sleeps in an unused water pipe in Mumbai June 26, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless woman sleeps in an unused water pipe in Mumbai June 26, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
26 / 41
<p>Homeless children swim in the waters of the Mahananda river during a hot day in Siliguri May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Homeless children swim in the waters of the Mahananda river during a hot day in Siliguri May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Homeless children swim in the waters of the Mahananda river during a hot day in Siliguri May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
27 / 41
<p>Homeless people warm themselves by a fire outside their makeshift tents on the outskirts of Siliguri January 3, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Homeless people warm themselves by a fire outside their makeshift tents on the outskirts of Siliguri January 3, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Homeless people warm themselves by a fire outside their makeshift tents on the outskirts of Siliguri January 3, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
28 / 41
<p>A homeless Indian woman sits in front of new year advertisements at a traffic intersection in Mumbai December 30, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan</p>

A homeless Indian woman sits in front of new year advertisements at a traffic intersection in Mumbai December 30, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless Indian woman sits in front of new year advertisements at a traffic intersection in Mumbai December 30, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan

Close
29 / 41
<p>Homeless children reach out from behind a fence as they wait to collect free clothes at a local charity in Siliguri September 27, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

Homeless children reach out from behind a fence as they wait to collect free clothes at a local charity in Siliguri September 27, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Homeless children reach out from behind a fence as they wait to collect free clothes at a local charity in Siliguri September 27, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
30 / 41
<p>A homeless boy rests in a hammock beside his grandmother in Chennai August 29, 2006. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A homeless boy rests in a hammock beside his grandmother in Chennai August 29, 2006. REUTERS/Babu

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless boy rests in a hammock beside his grandmother in Chennai August 29, 2006. REUTERS/Babu

Close
31 / 41
<p>A homeless boy cries as he sits among a pile of scrap tyres at Barojagulia village, about 50 km north of Kolkata, August 17, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

A homeless boy cries as he sits among a pile of scrap tyres at Barojagulia village, about 50 km north of Kolkata, August 17, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless boy cries as he sits among a pile of scrap tyres at Barojagulia village, about 50 km north of Kolkata, August 17, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Close
32 / 41
<p>A homeless Indian child sleeps in a hammock on Marina beach in Chennai May 25, 2006. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A homeless Indian child sleeps in a hammock on Marina beach in Chennai May 25, 2006. REUTERS/Babu

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless Indian child sleeps in a hammock on Marina beach in Chennai May 25, 2006. REUTERS/Babu

Close
33 / 41
<p>A homeless Indian woman begs on a street in New Delhi, May 14, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore</p>

A homeless Indian woman begs on a street in New Delhi, May 14, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless Indian woman begs on a street in New Delhi, May 14, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore

Close
34 / 41
<p>A homeless child (L) waits to take a shower beside a water pipeline during a hot day in New Delhi May 11, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A homeless child (L) waits to take a shower beside a water pipeline during a hot day in New Delhi May 11, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless child (L) waits to take a shower beside a water pipeline during a hot day in New Delhi May 11, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
35 / 41
<p>A homeless Indian infant eats on a pavement in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata April 11, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A homeless Indian infant eats on a pavement in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata April 11, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless Indian infant eats on a pavement in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata April 11, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
36 / 41
<p>A homeless child eats a slice of watermelon in Siliguri March 30, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

A homeless child eats a slice of watermelon in Siliguri March 30, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless child eats a slice of watermelon in Siliguri March 30, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
37 / 41
<p>A homeless man smokes beside a billboard on the outskirts of Siliguri December 16, 2005. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri</p>

A homeless man smokes beside a billboard on the outskirts of Siliguri December 16, 2005. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless man smokes beside a billboard on the outskirts of Siliguri December 16, 2005. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri

Close
38 / 41
<p>A homeless girl drinks water at a roadside water tank in Kolkata, September 8, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

A homeless girl drinks water at a roadside water tank in Kolkata, September 8, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless girl drinks water at a roadside water tank in Kolkata, September 8, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Close
39 / 41
<p>Homeless children smile under a bridge in Mumbai, August 3, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Homeless children smile under a bridge in Mumbai, August 3, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, April 18, 2013

Homeless children smile under a bridge in Mumbai, August 3, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
40 / 41
<p>A homeless woman washes clothes under pipelines in Mumbai August 4, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A homeless woman washes clothes under pipelines in Mumbai August 4, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Thursday, April 18, 2013

A homeless woman washes clothes under pipelines in Mumbai August 4, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
41 / 41
View Again
View Next
Boston bomb revealed

Boston bomb revealed

Next Slideshows

Boston bomb revealed

Boston bomb revealed

A look at the remains of an explosive device found on scene at the Boston Marathon.

18 Apr 2013
Funeral for Thatcher

Funeral for Thatcher

Images from the funeral of Margaret Thatcher.

18 Apr 2013
Becoming American

Becoming American

Inside a naturalization ceremony in Los Angeles.

18 Apr 2013
Israel from above

Israel from above

Israel's landscape documented from the sky.

18 Apr 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

'Mother of all marches' in Venezuela

Venezuela's opposition begins the "mother of all marches" in the culmination of two weeks of violent demonstrations against President Nicolas Maduro.

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Iraqi violinist returns to play Mosul after ISIS

Amid the bombed-out ruins of an ancient site revered by both Muslims and Christians in Mosul, Iraqi violinist Ameen Mukdad held a small concert in the city he was forced to flee by Islamic State militants.

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

USS Carl Vinson's tour of Asia

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group was supposed to be headed toward North Korea in a show of force, but was actually completing training exercises in Australia.

Dior goes to Tokyo

Dior goes to Tokyo

Models present creations for Christian Dior's Haute Couture Spring-Summer 2017 live show to celebrate Dior's new flagship store at Tokyo's Ginza Six mall.

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts: People's most beautiful woman

Julia Roberts was named the world's most beautiful woman by People magazine for a record 5th time, but the actress said she thought her best years were yet to come.

Riding the subway in North Korea

Riding the subway in North Korea

Scenes from the underground in Pyongyang.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Iceberg Alley

Iceberg Alley

The first icebergs of the season pass "Iceberg Alley" on the coast of Newfoundland, Canada.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures