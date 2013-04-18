Homeless in India
A homeless man sits under a quilt at an open space on a cold winter morning in the old quarters of Delhi January 3, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
Homeless children bathe near the Taj Mahal in Agra May 16, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
Nusrat, 8, a girl belonging to a homeless family, studies school books at a pavement in Mumbai August 31, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A homeless girl plays with her doll under a bridge in Mumbai November 27, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A homeless man sleeps on bamboo sticks at a timber market in Mumbai September 25, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A homeless man sleeps on the sidewalk of a newly painted bridge in Kolkata April 20, 2012. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A woman sleeps under a rug on a sidewalk along a street in Kolkata May 7, 2012. REUTERS/Shannon Stapleton
A homeless Indian boy helps his father to make brooms outside their makeshift tent in Srinagar January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A woman sleeps in front of her belongings, hanging from the shutters of a shop, in Kolkata September 12, 2011. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Five-month-old Rahul sleeps in a hammock next to a outdoor shop along a sidewalk in Mumbai June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Homeless children swing in a hammock as they gesture to farmers during a protest march at Gandhinagar, Gujarat March 18, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Homeless people prepare food on a roadside during the early morning in Ahmedabad February 28, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A homeless woman sits in front of the dried roots of a banyan tree as she watches a procession to mark Eid-e-Milad-ul-Nabi, or birthday celebrations of Prophet Mohammad, in Mumbai February 16, 2011. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A homeless boy goes through a checkup by a doctor inside a shelter for homeless women and children managed by a non-governmental organisation (NGO) in New Delhi December 28, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A homeless child tries to drink water from a plastic container on a beach in Mumbai October 10, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
A homeless man sleeps as an elderly man watches on the side of a road in the old quarters of Delhi, April 29, 2010. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A homeless woman prepares bread on a footpath as a child looks on in Ahmedabad February 26, 2010. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Homeless children use blankets to protect themselves from the cold under a flyover in New Delhi January 21, 2010. REUTERS/Reinhard Krause
A homeless man watches volunteers taking part in a drive to clean the polluted waters of the Yamuna river in New Delhi December 5, 2009. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A homeless boy holds biscuits that he received as alms as he takes shelter from rain in front of a fast food shop in Mumbai November 11, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Homeless children are seen in front of a display window of a garment showroom in New Delhi July 17, 2009. REUTERS/Buddhika Weerasinghe
A homeless woman cooks beside a passing train in Kolkata July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A homeless man passes a woman as he makes his way through a flooded street in Kolkata June 17, 2008. REUTERS/Jayanta Shaw
A homeless girl drinks water at a roadside water tank in Kolkata, September 8, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Children eat in their his make-shift home in an unused waterpipe at a street in Mumbai June 26, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A homeless woman sleeps in an unused water pipe in Mumbai June 26, 2007. REUTERS/Arko Datta
Homeless children swim in the waters of the Mahananda river during a hot day in Siliguri May 19, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
Homeless people warm themselves by a fire outside their makeshift tents on the outskirts of Siliguri January 3, 2007. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A homeless Indian woman sits in front of new year advertisements at a traffic intersection in Mumbai December 30, 2006. REUTERS/Prashanth Vishwanathan
Homeless children reach out from behind a fence as they wait to collect free clothes at a local charity in Siliguri September 27, 2006. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A homeless boy rests in a hammock beside his grandmother in Chennai August 29, 2006. REUTERS/Babu
A homeless boy cries as he sits among a pile of scrap tyres at Barojagulia village, about 50 km north of Kolkata, August 17, 2006. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A homeless Indian child sleeps in a hammock on Marina beach in Chennai May 25, 2006. REUTERS/Babu
A homeless Indian woman begs on a street in New Delhi, May 14, 2006. REUTERS/Kamal Kishore
A homeless child (L) waits to take a shower beside a water pipeline during a hot day in New Delhi May 11, 2006. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
A homeless Indian infant eats on a pavement in the eastern Indian city of Kolkata April 11, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
A homeless child eats a slice of watermelon in Siliguri March 30, 2006. REUTERS/Stringer
A homeless man smokes beside a billboard on the outskirts of Siliguri December 16, 2005. REUTERS/Rupak De Chowdhuri
A homeless girl drinks water at a roadside water tank in Kolkata, September 8, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
Homeless children smile under a bridge in Mumbai, August 3, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
A homeless woman washes clothes under pipelines in Mumbai August 4, 2005. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan
