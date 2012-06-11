Homeless in Spain
Carmen Aurora Sastre Castilla, 49, sits next to her family's belongings and her dog Tony, on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. Carmen Aurora, her two sisters Rosa and Antonia, and her 77-year-old...more
Carmen Aurora Sastre Castilla, 49, sits next to her family's belongings and her dog Tony, on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. Carmen Aurora, her two sisters Rosa and Antonia, and her 77-year-old mother Carmen were evicted from their rental apartment on April 24 after Rosa, the sole breadwinner, lost her job and couldn't pay for the monthly rent. Social services provided them temporary lodging for 15 days, and after that they found themselves on the street. They all sleep cramped in a tiny space outside a store nearby. "If I could find a job again and we could get social rent, I'm sure we could make it work again," says Rosa. As of now, the family survives on their mother's widow's pension, as well as the little money they get from their visually impaired sister Antonia's welfare allowance, and whatever Carmen Aurora can scrape by working as a concierge at a nearby building. "The people in this neighbourhood are very nice. Many bring us food and try to make us more comfortable here," says Rosa.2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, (L-R), her mother Carmen Castilla, 77, and her sister Carmen Aurora, 49, sit with their belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. "If I could find a job again and...more
Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, (L-R), her mother Carmen Castilla, 77, and her sister Carmen Aurora, 49, sit with their belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. "If I could find a job again and we could get social rent, I'm sure we could make it work again," says Rosa. As of now, the family survives on their mother's widow's pension, as well as the little money they get from their visually impaired sister Antonia's welfare allowance, and whatever Carmen Aurora can scrape by working as a concierge at a nearby building. "The people in this neighbourhood are very nice. Many bring us food and try to make us more comfortable here," says Rosa. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, (L) jokes with her mother Carmen Castilla, 77, as her sister Carmen Aurora, 49, sits with the family's belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana...more
Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, (L) jokes with her mother Carmen Castilla, 77, as her sister Carmen Aurora, 49, sits with the family's belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, talks to Tony, the family's dog, as her mother Carmen Castilla (L), 77, and her sister Carmen Aurora, 49, sit with the family's belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8,...more
Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, talks to Tony, the family's dog, as her mother Carmen Castilla (L), 77, and her sister Carmen Aurora, 49, sit with the family's belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Carmen Aurora Sastre Castilla (L) hands her sister Rosa some bread for their sister Antonia (only her hand is visible), as their mother Carmen Castilla, 77, sits while they have dinner next to the family's belongings on the street that has been their...more
Carmen Aurora Sastre Castilla (L) hands her sister Rosa some bread for their sister Antonia (only her hand is visible), as their mother Carmen Castilla, 77, sits while they have dinner next to the family's belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, prepares dinner for her 77-year-old mother and her two sisters on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, prepares dinner for her 77-year-old mother and her two sisters on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A passer-by looks at the Castilla family as they sit with their belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
A passer-by looks at the Castilla family as they sit with their belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Carmen Castilla, 77, gets tired of spending all day sitting on a chair next to the family's belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Carmen Castilla, 77, gets tired of spending all day sitting on a chair next to the family's belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Carmen Aurora Sastre Castilla, 49, brushes her teeth after dinner as her mother Carmen Castilla (bottom L), 77, and her sister Rosa Maria (top L), 46, sit with the family's belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in...more
Carmen Aurora Sastre Castilla, 49, brushes her teeth after dinner as her mother Carmen Castilla (bottom L), 77, and her sister Rosa Maria (top L), 46, sit with the family's belongings on the street that has been their home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Carmen Aurora Sastre Castilla, 49, gestures as the family prepares to sleep in a small area outside a store in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Carmen Aurora Sastre Castilla, 49, gestures as the family prepares to sleep in a small area outside a store in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, caresses the arm of her mother's Carmen Castilla, 77, as she tries to sleep sitting on a chair outside a store in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, caresses the arm of her mother's Carmen Castilla, 77, as she tries to sleep sitting on a chair outside a store in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Carmen Castilla (L-R), 77, her daughters Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, Carmen Aurora, 49, and Antonia, 44, (not pictured) try to get some sleep outside a store in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Carmen Castilla (L-R), 77, her daughters Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, Carmen Aurora, 49, and Antonia, 44, (not pictured) try to get some sleep outside a store in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Antonia Sastre Castilla, 44, (C) reacts after realizing how little space they have to sleep, as her sister Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, tries to make the area more comfortable for the family to get some sleep, outside a store in Madrid June 8,...more
Antonia Sastre Castilla, 44, (C) reacts after realizing how little space they have to sleep, as her sister Rosa Maria Sastre Castilla, 46, tries to make the area more comfortable for the family to get some sleep, outside a store in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Antonia Sastre Castilla, 44, (C) and her sister Rosa Maria (L), 46, start carrying their family's belongings to the outside of a store where they have been spending the night for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera more
Antonia Sastre Castilla, 44, (C) and her sister Rosa Maria (L), 46, start carrying their family's belongings to the outside of a store where they have been spending the night for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Carmen Castilla, 77, dozes off as she sits with her family's belongings on the street that has been her home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Carmen Castilla, 77, dozes off as she sits with her family's belongings on the street that has been her home for the past two weeks in Madrid June 8, 2012. REUTERS/Susana Vera
Next Slideshows
Olympic torch relay
Crowds gather to watch as the Olympic flame makes its journey across the UK.
IIFA Awards 2012
Bollywood stars gather in Singapore for the International Indian Film Academy (IIFA) Awards ceremony.
Triple Crown hopeful retires
I'll Have Another was retired from racing after suffering from a swollen tendon on the eve of Saturday's $1 million Belmont Stakes, ending his bid to win the...
An Olympic diet
Find out the calorie count of what fuels Olympic athletes.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.