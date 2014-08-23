Homemade Lamborghini
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of a Lamborghini Diablo on a highway during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. Chinese race car enthusiasts Wang Yu and Li Lintao, both in their 30s, have finished designing and making two replicas of the...more
The engine of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo is pictured outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. They spent approximately 5 million yuan (around $811,899 U.S.) to buy parts and hire...more
A dog walks past a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. Wang and Li went popular after showing their first handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo at the...more
Wang Yu stands next to a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo on a street during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Wang Yu stands next to a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A worker checks the engine of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he prepares it for a test drive at a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Li Lintao sits in a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he and Wang Yu (not pictured) prepare for a test drive at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
The interior of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo is pictured outside a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo during a test drive outside a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Wang Yu drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo next to a police car (L) on a highway during a test drive in Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A man looks on as Wang Yu (C) drives a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo out of a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A worker rolls a tire in front of a handmade replica of Lamborghini Diablo as he works at a garage rented by Wang Yu and Li Lintao on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Wang Yu (L) and Li Lintao work on a replica of T-Rex motorcycle at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
A glove is seen on a tire after being assembled onto a replica of T-rex motorcycle by Wang Yu and Li Lintao at a garage on the outskirts of Beijing, August 21, 2014. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Next Slideshows
36 days on display
A Chinese artist plans to live inside an art gallery for 36 days with limited food while sleeping on an iron wire bed.
WWI - Reliving the past
United by a fascination with military history and a fondness for dressing up, groups get together to re-create aspects of life during the First World War.
Indonesia election protests
Supporters of a losing presidential candidate protest over what they say was mass voter fraud.
Chinchilla rescue
Hollywood mogul and co-creator of The Simpsons, Sam Simon, buys a chinchilla farm to help save the animals.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.