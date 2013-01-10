Edition:
Homes torched in Kenya

<p>WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Women embrace in grief after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. At least 10 people were killed on Thursday when armed raiders torched more than a dozen houses in Kenya's restive Tana River area, the Red Cross said, the latest tit-for-tat attack police say is linked to upcoming elections. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

WARNING: GRAPHIC CONTENT. Women embrace in grief after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. At least 10 people were killed on Thursday when armed raiders torched more than a dozen houses in Kenya's restive Tana River area, the Red Cross said, the latest tit-for-tat attack police say is linked to upcoming elections. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A woman wails in grief after seeing the slain bodies of her relatives killed during an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman wails in grief after seeing the slain bodies of her relatives killed during an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Women embrace in grief after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Women embrace in grief after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A woman walks through the remains of her burnt house after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A woman walks through the remains of her burnt house after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Residents sift through the remains of their burnt houses after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Residents sift through the remains of their burnt houses after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

<p>Residents sift through the remains of their burnt houses after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Residents sift through the remains of their burnt houses after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

<p>Members of the Kenyan Red Cross carry the slain body of a man killed during an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

Members of the Kenyan Red Cross carry the slain body of a man killed during an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Residents carry the slain body of their relative who was killed during an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Residents carry the slain body of their relative who was killed during an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

<p>Women mourn the killing of their relatives during an attack, in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Women mourn the killing of their relatives during an attack, in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

<p>The slain bodies of Sally Margaret and her one and a half years old daughter Patience Daniel are seen covered with a pink sheet in the open field after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

The slain bodies of Sally Margaret and her one and a half years old daughter Patience Daniel are seen covered with a pink sheet in the open field after an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>A man mourns as he attends the burial of his relative killed during an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola</p>

A man mourns as he attends the burial of his relative killed during an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast, January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Siegfried Modola

<p>Residents carry the slain bodies of relatives who were killed during an attack, for burial at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Residents carry the slain bodies of relatives who were killed during an attack, for burial at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

<p>Residents bury the slain bodies of their relatives who were killed during an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Residents bury the slain bodies of their relatives who were killed during an attack in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

<p>Residents bury the slain bodies of their relatives who were killed during an attack, in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Residents bury the slain bodies of their relatives who were killed during an attack, in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

<p>Residents mourn the killing of their relatives during an attack, in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Residents mourn the killing of their relatives during an attack, in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

<p>Kenyan police officers walk past the remains of burnt houses after an attack, in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga</p>

Kenyan police officers walk past the remains of burnt houses after an attack, in Kibusu village at Tana Delta region of the Kenyan Coast January 10, 2013. REUTERS/Joseph Okanga

