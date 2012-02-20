Honduras prison fire
Women cry while standing outside the prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. A massive fire swept through an overcrowded prison in Honduras and killed more than 350 inmates, including many trapped screaming inside their cells, officials said on...more
Forensic techincians and Red Cross workers hand over to soldiers a body bag bearing a dead inmate outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A guitar lies near a puddle of blood at a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Forensic technicians and Red Cross workers hand over to soldiers a body bag with a dead inmate outside the jail in in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Family members of inmates stand outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
An injured inmate is escorted by a policeman outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Family members of inmates eat oranges while sitting outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Journalists, policemen and rescue workers stand outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
A soldier adjusts his surgical mask as he stands in a line with fellow soldiers outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Forensic technicians and Red Cross paramedics hand over to soldiers a body bag bearing a dead inmate outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Inmates, who survived a prison fire, sit in the prison in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A Red Cross worker ties plastic bags over his shoes before entering a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas
Soldiers stand near body bags bearing dead inmates at a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
A policeman wearing a surgical mask looks through a doorway at a prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez
Family members stand outside the prison after a fire killed more than 350 inmates in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A woman cries while standing outside the prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An inmate reacts while standing next to another inmate and a police officer outside the prison in Comayagua, Honduras, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
A wounded man is carried on a stretcher at Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, after a blaze that began late on Tuesday night at a prison in Comayagua, 45 miles north of the capital, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Police, doctors and forensic technicians stand next to a stretcher with the dead body of an inmate at the Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured man lies on a stretcher at Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Family members stand outside a prison after a fire in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
An injured man is wheeled into Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
Police guard the entrance to the prison in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer
