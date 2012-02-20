Edition:
India
Pictures | Mon Feb 20, 2012 | 10:40pm IST

Honduras prison fire

<p>Women cry while standing outside the prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. A massive fire swept through an overcrowded prison in Honduras and killed more than 350 inmates, including many trapped screaming inside their cells, officials said on Wednesday. Worried and angry relatives surrounded the prison with some throwing rocks at police and trying to force their way into the prison. Police responded by firing shots into the air and tear gas at the protesters, who were mostly women. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Women cry while standing outside the prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. A massive fire swept through an overcrowded prison in Honduras and killed more than 350 inmates, including many trapped screaming inside their cells, officials said on...more

Monday, February 20, 2012

Women cry while standing outside the prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. A massive fire swept through an overcrowded prison in Honduras and killed more than 350 inmates, including many trapped screaming inside their cells, officials said on Wednesday. Worried and angry relatives surrounded the prison with some throwing rocks at police and trying to force their way into the prison. Police responded by firing shots into the air and tear gas at the protesters, who were mostly women. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
1 / 23
<p>Forensic techincians and Red Cross workers hand over to soldiers a body bag bearing a dead inmate outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Forensic techincians and Red Cross workers hand over to soldiers a body bag bearing a dead inmate outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, February 20, 2012

Forensic techincians and Red Cross workers hand over to soldiers a body bag bearing a dead inmate outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
2 / 23
<p>A guitar lies near a puddle of blood at a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

A guitar lies near a puddle of blood at a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, February 20, 2012

A guitar lies near a puddle of blood at a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
3 / 23
<p>Forensic technicians and Red Cross workers hand over to soldiers a body bag with a dead inmate outside the jail in in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez</p>

Forensic technicians and Red Cross workers hand over to soldiers a body bag with a dead inmate outside the jail in in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, February 20, 2012

Forensic technicians and Red Cross workers hand over to soldiers a body bag with a dead inmate outside the jail in in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
4 / 23
<p>Family members of inmates stand outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Family members of inmates stand outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, February 20, 2012

Family members of inmates stand outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
5 / 23
<p>An injured inmate is escorted by a policeman outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

An injured inmate is escorted by a policeman outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Monday, February 20, 2012

An injured inmate is escorted by a policeman outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
6 / 23
<p>Family members of inmates eat oranges while sitting outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Family members of inmates eat oranges while sitting outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, February 20, 2012

Family members of inmates eat oranges while sitting outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
7 / 23
<p>Journalists, policemen and rescue workers stand outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas</p>

Journalists, policemen and rescue workers stand outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Monday, February 20, 2012

Journalists, policemen and rescue workers stand outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
8 / 23
<p>A soldier adjusts his surgical mask as he stands in a line with fellow soldiers outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

A soldier adjusts his surgical mask as he stands in a line with fellow soldiers outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Monday, February 20, 2012

A soldier adjusts his surgical mask as he stands in a line with fellow soldiers outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
9 / 23
<p>Forensic technicians and Red Cross paramedics hand over to soldiers a body bag bearing a dead inmate outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

Forensic technicians and Red Cross paramedics hand over to soldiers a body bag bearing a dead inmate outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Monday, February 20, 2012

Forensic technicians and Red Cross paramedics hand over to soldiers a body bag bearing a dead inmate outside a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
10 / 23
<p>Inmates, who survived a prison fire, sit in the prison in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Inmates, who survived a prison fire, sit in the prison in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, February 20, 2012

Inmates, who survived a prison fire, sit in the prison in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
11 / 23
<p>A Red Cross worker ties plastic bags over his shoes before entering a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas </p>

A Red Cross worker ties plastic bags over his shoes before entering a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Monday, February 20, 2012

A Red Cross worker ties plastic bags over his shoes before entering a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Oswaldo Rivas

Close
12 / 23
<p>Soldiers stand near body bags bearing dead inmates at a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

Soldiers stand near body bags bearing dead inmates at a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, February 20, 2012

Soldiers stand near body bags bearing dead inmates at a jail in Comayagua, about 75 km (45 miles) north of the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
13 / 23
<p>A policeman wearing a surgical mask looks through a doorway at a prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez </p>

A policeman wearing a surgical mask looks through a doorway at a prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Monday, February 20, 2012

A policeman wearing a surgical mask looks through a doorway at a prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Jorge Dan Lopez

Close
14 / 23
<p>Family members stand outside the prison after a fire killed more than 350 inmates in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Family members stand outside the prison after a fire killed more than 350 inmates in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 20, 2012

Family members stand outside the prison after a fire killed more than 350 inmates in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
15 / 23
<p>A woman cries while standing outside the prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A woman cries while standing outside the prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 20, 2012

A woman cries while standing outside the prison in Comayagua February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
16 / 23
<p>An inmate reacts while standing next to another inmate and a police officer outside the prison in Comayagua, Honduras, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An inmate reacts while standing next to another inmate and a police officer outside the prison in Comayagua, Honduras, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 20, 2012

An inmate reacts while standing next to another inmate and a police officer outside the prison in Comayagua, Honduras, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
17 / 23
<p>A wounded man is carried on a stretcher at Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, after a blaze that began late on Tuesday night at a prison in Comayagua, 45 miles north of the capital, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

A wounded man is carried on a stretcher at Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, after a blaze that began late on Tuesday night at a prison in Comayagua, 45 miles north of the capital, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 20, 2012

A wounded man is carried on a stretcher at Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, after a blaze that began late on Tuesday night at a prison in Comayagua, 45 miles north of the capital, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
18 / 23
<p>Police, doctors and forensic technicians stand next to a stretcher with the dead body of an inmate at the Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

Police, doctors and forensic technicians stand next to a stretcher with the dead body of an inmate at the Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 20, 2012

Police, doctors and forensic technicians stand next to a stretcher with the dead body of an inmate at the Hospital Escuela in Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
19 / 23
<p>An injured man lies on a stretcher at Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An injured man lies on a stretcher at Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 20, 2012

An injured man lies on a stretcher at Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
20 / 23
<p>Family members stand outside a prison after a fire in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Family members stand outside a prison after a fire in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 20, 2012

Family members stand outside a prison after a fire in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
21 / 23
<p>An injured man is wheeled into Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer </p>

An injured man is wheeled into Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 20, 2012

An injured man is wheeled into Escuela hospital in the capital Tegucigalpa, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
22 / 23
<p>Police guard the entrance to the prison in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer</p>

Police guard the entrance to the prison in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Monday, February 20, 2012

Police guard the entrance to the prison in Comayagua, February 15, 2012. REUTERS/Stringer

Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
Celebrating Shivaratri

Celebrating Shivaratri

Next Slideshows

Celebrating Shivaratri

Celebrating Shivaratri

Pictures of the festival from India and Nepal.

20 Feb 2012
An Indian cardinal

An Indian cardinal

George Alencherry of India was among 22 new cardinals inducted by the Pope

18 Feb 2012
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our best photos from the past week.

18 Feb 2012
A year in Libya

A year in Libya

A visual retrospective of the Libyan uprising.

18 Feb 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast