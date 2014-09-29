Hong Kong demands democracy
A protester raises his arms as police officers try to disperse the crowd near the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester with his face covered with plastic wrap to protect himself from tear gas, stands as he blocks the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A photojournalist takes a rest as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Riot police leave an area in front of the government headquarters as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Protesters take pictures with their mobile phones as they block the main street to the financial Central district, outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
A protester waves a Hong Kong flag during a rally as they block the main road to the financial Central district in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters after thousands of demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A protester raises his umbrellas in front of tear gas which was fired by riot police to disperse protesters blocking the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014....more
Hundreds of protesters block traffic on Nathan Road at Hong Kong's shopping Mongkok district September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
Protesters block the main road to the financial Central district (background) in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester sits on a chair as he blocks the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Police officers sleep as protesters (not pictured) block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Riot police stand guard at Central in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police fire teargas to disperse protesters, after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police walk in between tear gas to disperse protesters after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Riot police patrol as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district (at background) outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester sits as he blocks the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Riot police use pepper spray as they clash with protesters, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters disperse as riot police fire teargas after thousands of protesters blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester throws an umbrella at riot police as fellow demonstrators blocked the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 29, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot policemen with tear gas launchers stand guard as protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters wearing raincoats and carrying umbrellas face pepper spray from riot police, as tens of thousands of protesters block the main street to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014....more
Tens of thousands of protesters block traffic on the main road leading to the financial Central district outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Riot police target pro-democracy students with pepper spray after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Riot police target pro-democracy students with pepper spray after hundreds of protesters stormed into a restricted area in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy student stands on railings during a rally outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong, as riot police stand guard, early September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A man paints the scene of protesters and riot police during a rally attended by thousands in front of the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy protesters rest on girders near a construction site during a rally outside the government headquarters in Hong Kong early September 28, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Protesters hold up signs during an evening rally attended by thousands in front of the government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester reacts as she is dragged away by police after storming in government headquarters in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A policeman reacts during a confrontation with protesters at the government headquarters, after a rally ahead of the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 26, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester receives help after being pepper sprayed during a confrontation with the police, following a rally for the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester wearing rudimentary protection against pepper spray is pictured during a confrontation with the police, after a rally for the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Riot police scuffle with pro-democracy students after they stormed into a restricted area at the government headquarters, after a rally ahead of the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. ...more
A protester receives help after being pepper sprayed during a confrontation with the police, following a rally for the October 1 "Occupy Central" civil disobedience movement in Hong Kong September 27, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Next Slideshows
Aerial acrobatics
How to impress the crowd at an air show.
In the Ebola hot zone
In and around the Ebola quarantine zones.
Raqqa: The Islamic State capital
Deep in Syria is the city of Raqqa, considered the de facto capital of Islamic State.
India this week
Pictures from India and snapshots of Indians who made news this week.
MORE IN PICTURES
Buddha's birthday
Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.
Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics
The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria
Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.
Russia marks Victory Day
The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.
Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul
Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.
South Korea elects Moon Jae-in
Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.