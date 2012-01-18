Hong Kong fashion
A model presents a creation from Modessa Couture during its 'Shimmering Reflectionzs' show on the second day of Hong Kong Fashion Week Fall/Winter January 17, 2012. Hong Kong Fashion Week, which lasts till January 19, features about 1,900 exhibitors...more
A model presents a creation from Modessa Couture during its 'Shimmering Reflectionzs' show on the second day of Hong Kong Fashion Week Fall/Winter January 17, 2012. Hong Kong Fashion Week, which lasts till January 19, features about 1,900 exhibitors from 26 countries and regions, according to the media release. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Models present creations by Hong Kong's designer Eliza Yeung as part of her Fall/Winter 2012 during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A model presents a creation from the Himkala Limbu Fall/Winter 2012 collection during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A model presents a creation by designer Tran Thuong Huyen as part of his Fall/Winter 2012 fashion show during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A model presents a creation from the brand Mondovi by designer Do Do Leung of Hong Kong as part of her Fall/Winter 2012 fashion show during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A model presents a creation by Indonesian designer Marilena Vlataki during Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2012 in Hong Kong January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Models present swimwear and lingerie of the Fall/Winter collection during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Models present a creation from the brand Pinnacle by designer Shruti Sancheti of India as part of her Fall/Winter 2012 fashion show during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A model presents a creation by Indonesian designer Marilena Vlataki during Hong Kong Fashion Week for Fall/Winter 2012 in Hong Kong January 18, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Models present creations from Modessa Couture during its 'Shimmering Reflectionzs' show on the second day of Hong Kong Fashion Week Fall/Winter January 17, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A model (R) presents a creation from the brand Mondovi by designer Do Do Leung of Hong Kong as part of her Fall/Winter 2012 fashion show during Hong Kong Fashion Week January 16, 2012. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
