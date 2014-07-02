Hong Kong marches for democracy
A protester is dragged away by policewomen on a street at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014, after staying an overnight sit-in with fellow protesters. Hundreds of police forcibly removed kicking and screaming protesters from the...more
A policeman stands guard in front of a group supporting China's recent "white paper" statement that reasserted Beijing's authority over Hong Kong, during a mass protest demanding universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
Protesters join hands as they sit along with fellow protesters and a pet dog before being dragged away by the police on a street at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester carries a placard during a mass protest demanding universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Liau Chung-ren
A protester reacts as she is dragged away by policewomen on a street outside HSBC headquarters at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014, after staying an overnight sit-in with fellow demonstrators. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters gather to march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester is taken away by police officers after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy protesters carry a replica of the Goddess of Democracy during a march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Pro-democracy protesters look out from a window as they are detained after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester is carried away by police officers from a street after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters gather to march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester is taken away by police officers in front of Two International Finance Centre (IFC), after staying overnight, at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Police officers search a protester as he was detained after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A protester reacts as others shout at police officers as they take him away from a street after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Protesters hold a banner which reads "2014 July 1 mass march" to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014, the day marking the 17th anniversary of the territory's handover to China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A protester wearing a headband which reads "civil disobedience" cries before being dragged away from a street by the police after staying overnight at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pro-democracy protesters sit-in outside HSBC's headquarter after a march to demand universal suffrage at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A pro-democracy protester sleeps outside HSBC's headquarter while police motorcycles ride past after a march to demand universal suffrage at Hong Kong's financial Central district July 2, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Thousands of pro-democracy protesters march in the streets to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
A woman carries a child in front of a banner which reads "Go away quick" with a portrait of Hong Kong Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying, as they join tens of thousands others during a march to demand universal suffrage in Hong Kong July 1, 2014....more
