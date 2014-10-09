Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 9, 2014 | 7:15pm IST

Hong Kong - What Next?

Francis Ng, 19, a lifeguard sub-contractor poses in Mongkok shopping district. 'We have a team of 30 to 40 volunteers ready for the rescue. During my shift in the past eight days I have treated seven.' Ng said, 'Life is more important than politics. I am neutral.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Francis Ng, 19, a lifeguard sub-contractor poses in Mongkok shopping district. 'We have a team of 30 to 40 volunteers ready for the rescue. During my shift in the past eight days I have treated seven.' Ng said, 'Life is more important than politics....more

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Francis Ng, 19, a lifeguard sub-contractor poses in Mongkok shopping district. 'We have a team of 30 to 40 volunteers ready for the rescue. During my shift in the past eight days I have treated seven.' Ng said, 'Life is more important than politics. I am neutral.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
1 / 18
Messages of support for pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Messages of support for pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Messages of support for pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 18
Joe Chan, 30, a shop owner and Mongkok resident, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Chan said, 'I don't care much about politics, but the local government tilting toward China is not good for Hong Kong. I come out because I am against the use of teargas by the police over non-violent protests.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Joe Chan, 30, a shop owner and Mongkok resident, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Chan said, 'I don't care much about politics, but the local government tilting toward China is not good for Hong Kong. I come out because I am against...more

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Joe Chan, 30, a shop owner and Mongkok resident, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Chan said, 'I don't care much about politics, but the local government tilting toward China is not good for Hong Kong. I come out because I am against the use of teargas by the police over non-violent protests.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
3 / 18
Mobile phone chargers are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Mobile phone chargers are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Mobile phone chargers are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
4 / 18
Crystal, 15, a part-time boutique sales assistant, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Holding a walkie talkie for fast communication with other supporters, Crystal said, 'I am not demanding Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying to quit, but [want] to protect protesters from being threatened badly by opponents and the police.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Crystal, 15, a part-time boutique sales assistant, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Holding a walkie talkie for fast communication with other supporters, Crystal said, 'I am not demanding Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying to quit, but...more

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Crystal, 15, a part-time boutique sales assistant, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Holding a walkie talkie for fast communication with other supporters, Crystal said, 'I am not demanding Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying to quit, but [want] to protect protesters from being threatened badly by opponents and the police.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
5 / 18
Cleaning products are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Cleaning products are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Cleaning products are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
6 / 18
Andy Yung, 30, a lifeguard, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Yung said, 'I come here to protect the students from being attacked and I support real universal suffrage.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Andy Yung, 30, a lifeguard, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Yung said, 'I come here to protect the students from being attacked and I support real universal suffrage.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Andy Yung, 30, a lifeguard, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Yung said, 'I come here to protect the students from being attacked and I support real universal suffrage.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
7 / 18
Pictures showing how to protect against teargas are seen on a tent in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Pictures showing how to protect against teargas are seen on a tent in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Pictures showing how to protect against teargas are seen on a tent in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
8 / 18
Wong Ka-pang, 89, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Wong, who fled mainland China in 1949, said, 'My younger brother was killed in the cultural revolution. If I don't come, who will come? I won't revolt if there is a crackdown.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Wong Ka-pang, 89, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Wong, who fled mainland China in 1949, said, 'My younger brother was killed in the cultural revolution. If I don't come, who will come? I won't revolt if there is a...more

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Wong Ka-pang, 89, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Wong, who fled mainland China in 1949, said, 'My younger brother was killed in the cultural revolution. If I don't come, who will come? I won't revolt if there is a crackdown.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
9 / 18
Umbrellas are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Umbrellas are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Umbrellas are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
10 / 18
Yuti Tam, 62, poses with her newly bought loud-hailer on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Tam said, 'I want to spread the message of why we are here. We fight for something that is priceless, to benefit the community as a whole in the long run. Individual's financial loss is temporary. I apologize to those being affected.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Yuti Tam, 62, poses with her newly bought loud-hailer on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Tam said, 'I want to spread the message of why we are here. We fight for something that is priceless, to benefit the community as a whole...more

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Yuti Tam, 62, poses with her newly bought loud-hailer on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Tam said, 'I want to spread the message of why we are here. We fight for something that is priceless, to benefit the community as a whole in the long run. Individual's financial loss is temporary. I apologize to those being affected.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
11 / 18
Towels and gloves, which protesters use as protection from teargas, are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Towels and gloves, which protesters use as protection from teargas, are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Towels and gloves, which protesters use as protection from teargas, are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
12 / 18
John, who works in design, poses at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Showing only his eyes to hide his identity, John said, 'I am here to distribute leaflets on democracy, to tell people this movement is not a carnival.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

John, who works in design, poses at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Showing only his eyes to hide his identity, John said, 'I am here to distribute leaflets on democracy, to tell people this movement is not a carnival.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, October 09, 2014
John, who works in design, poses at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Showing only his eyes to hide his identity, John said, 'I am here to distribute leaflets on democracy, to tell people this movement is not a carnival.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
13 / 18
A barricade is seen at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A barricade is seen at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A barricade is seen at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
14 / 18
Young, 49, poses on Nathan Road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Young said, 'I come here not supporting students but support the spirit of this movement.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Young, 49, poses on Nathan Road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Young said, 'I come here not supporting students but support the spirit of this movement.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Young, 49, poses on Nathan Road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Young said, 'I come here not supporting students but support the spirit of this movement.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
15 / 18
Bottles of water are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Bottles of water are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Bottles of water are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
16 / 18
Charky Leung, 24, an office worker, poses in front of a barricade at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Leung who mans the barricade said, 'I carry a mask as I am afraid of being pepper sprayed by the police. Here in Mongkok we have a clear demand of a real universal suffrage, rather than just asking Hong Kong leader to step down.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Charky Leung, 24, an office worker, poses in front of a barricade at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Leung who mans the barricade said, 'I carry a mask as I am afraid of being pepper sprayed by the police. Here in Mongkok we have a clear...more

Thursday, October 09, 2014
Charky Leung, 24, an office worker, poses in front of a barricade at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Leung who mans the barricade said, 'I carry a mask as I am afraid of being pepper sprayed by the police. Here in Mongkok we have a clear demand of a real universal suffrage, rather than just asking Hong Kong leader to step down.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
17 / 18
A barricade is seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

A barricade is seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Thursday, October 09, 2014
A barricade is seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
Under a blood moon

Under a blood moon

Next Slideshows

Under a blood moon

Under a blood moon

The moon turns a coppery red as it passes into Earth's shadow.

09 Oct 2014
Radio-controlled witch

Radio-controlled witch

A life-size flying witch takes a test flight over California.

09 Oct 2014
Ebola patient's dog euthanized

Ebola patient's dog euthanized

Animal rights activists protested plans to put down the Spanish dog exposed to Ebola.

09 Oct 2014
Women fighters of Ukraine

Women fighters of Ukraine

Women fighting on both sides of the conflict in eastern Ukraine share why they joined up.

09 Oct 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures