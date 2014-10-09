Hong Kong - What Next?
Francis Ng, 19, a lifeguard sub-contractor poses in Mongkok shopping district. 'We have a team of 30 to 40 volunteers ready for the rescue. During my shift in the past eight days I have treated seven.' Ng said, 'Life is more important than politics....more
Messages of support for pro-democracy demonstrations on a wall near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Joe Chan, 30, a shop owner and Mongkok resident, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Chan said, 'I don't care much about politics, but the local government tilting toward China is not good for Hong Kong. I come out because I am against...more
Mobile phone chargers are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Crystal, 15, a part-time boutique sales assistant, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Holding a walkie talkie for fast communication with other supporters, Crystal said, 'I am not demanding Chief Executive Leung Chun-ying to quit, but...more
Cleaning products are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Andy Yung, 30, a lifeguard, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Yung said, 'I come here to protect the students from being attacked and I support real universal suffrage.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Pictures showing how to protect against teargas are seen on a tent in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Wong Ka-pang, 89, poses on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district. Wong, who fled mainland China in 1949, said, 'My younger brother was killed in the cultural revolution. If I don't come, who will come? I won't revolt if there is a...more
Umbrellas are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Yuti Tam, 62, poses with her newly bought loud-hailer on Nathan Road in Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Tam said, 'I want to spread the message of why we are here. We fight for something that is priceless, to benefit the community as a whole...more
Towels and gloves, which protesters use as protection from teargas, are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
John, who works in design, poses at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Showing only his eyes to hide his identity, John said, 'I am here to distribute leaflets on democracy, to tell people this movement is not a carnival.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
A barricade is seen at an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Young, 49, poses on Nathan Road at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Young said, 'I come here not supporting students but support the spirit of this movement.' REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Bottles of water are seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Charky Leung, 24, an office worker, poses in front of a barricade at Mongkok shopping district in Hong Kong. Leung who mans the barricade said, 'I carry a mask as I am afraid of being pepper sprayed by the police. Here in Mongkok we have a clear...more
A barricade is seen in an area blocked by pro-democracy protesters near the government headquarters in Hong Kong. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
