Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 3, 2016 | 7:30am IST

Hong Kong's independence movement

Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elect Baggio Leung from retaking his oath inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. Some local officials and judges have grown privately fearful that the emergence of independence issues could see Beijing force tough new laws on the city, or interpret the Basic Law to explicitly curb pro-independence legislators. The city's rule of law and freedom of speech is jealously guarded by many in the former British colony after it returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under the principle of "one country, two systems", allowing it wide-ranging freedoms. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elect Baggio Leung from retaking his oath inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. Some local officials and judges have grown privately fearful that the emergence of...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elect Baggio Leung from retaking his oath inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. Some local officials and judges have grown privately fearful that the emergence of independence issues could see Beijing force tough new laws on the city, or interpret the Basic Law to explicitly curb pro-independence legislators. The city's rule of law and freedom of speech is jealously guarded by many in the former British colony after it returned to Chinese rule in 1997 under the principle of "one country, two systems", allowing it wide-ranging freedoms. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
1 / 20
Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elect Yau Wai-ching (R) from entering a chamber to re-take her oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. The pair, who represent a new breed of more radical activists moving into the political mainstream, had their swearing-in oaths invalidated last month over language and a banner that was deemed derogatory to China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elect Yau Wai-ching (R) from entering a chamber to re-take her oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. The pair, who represent a new breed of more radical activists...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elect Yau Wai-ching (R) from entering a chamber to re-take her oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. The pair, who represent a new breed of more radical activists moving into the political mainstream, had their swearing-in oaths invalidated last month over language and a banner that was deemed derogatory to China. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
2 / 20
Security guards surround pro-independence legislator-elect Baggio Leung and some pro-democracy lawmakers after blocking Leung from retaking his oath inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. The government has asked the courts to review a decision by the legislature's president allowing pro-independence lawmakers Yau Wai-ching, 25, and Baggio Leung, 30, to re-take their oaths of office. The hearing starts on Thursday. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Security guards surround pro-independence legislator-elect Baggio Leung and some pro-democracy lawmakers after blocking Leung from retaking his oath inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. The government has asked the...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Security guards surround pro-independence legislator-elect Baggio Leung and some pro-democracy lawmakers after blocking Leung from retaking his oath inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. The government has asked the courts to review a decision by the legislature's president allowing pro-independence lawmakers Yau Wai-ching, 25, and Baggio Leung, 30, to re-take their oaths of office. The hearing starts on Thursday. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
3 / 20
One of the three injured security guards is transported from a chamber after confronting two pro-independence legislator-elects and their aide at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. Once taboo, calls for self-determination and independence have risen since the 79 day struggle in late 2014 when tens of thousands took to the streets for 79 days of protests against reforms that failed to deliver full democracy for leadership. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

One of the three injured security guards is transported from a chamber after confronting two pro-independence legislator-elects and their aide at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. Once taboo, calls for self-determination...more

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
One of the three injured security guards is transported from a chamber after confronting two pro-independence legislator-elects and their aide at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. Once taboo, calls for self-determination and independence have risen since the 79 day struggle in late 2014 when tens of thousands took to the streets for 79 days of protests against reforms that failed to deliver full democracy for leadership. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
4 / 20
Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elects Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching (R) from retaking their oaths inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elects Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching (R) from retaking their oaths inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, November 02, 2016
Security guards block pro-independence legislator-elects Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching (R) from retaking their oaths inside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China November 2, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
5 / 20
Pro-democracy protesters display placards which read "Andrew Leung does not represent me", referring to the Legislative Council president, during a demonstration inside the council's chamber in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy protesters display placards which read "Andrew Leung does not represent me", referring to the Legislative Council president, during a demonstration inside the council's chamber in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Pro-democracy protesters display placards which read "Andrew Leung does not represent me", referring to the Legislative Council president, during a demonstration inside the council's chamber in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
6 / 20
Pro-independence lawmakers Yau Wai-ching (L) and Baggio Leung stand during a demonstration at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-independence lawmakers Yau Wai-ching (L) and Baggio Leung stand during a demonstration at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Pro-independence lawmakers Yau Wai-ching (L) and Baggio Leung stand during a demonstration at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
7 / 20
Pro-China protesters demonstrate outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-China protesters demonstrate outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
Pro-China protesters demonstrate outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
8 / 20
A pro-China protester carries a printout depicting legislator-elect Yau Wai-ching as traitor during a demonstration outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

A pro-China protester carries a printout depicting legislator-elect Yau Wai-ching as traitor during a demonstration outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 26, 2016
A pro-China protester carries a printout depicting legislator-elect Yau Wai-ching as traitor during a demonstration outside the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 26, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
9 / 20
Pro-democracy lawmakers meet journalists after pro-Beiing lawmakers staged a walk-out to stall legislator-elects Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching from swearing in at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy lawmakers meet journalists after pro-Beiing lawmakers staged a walk-out to stall legislator-elects Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching from swearing in at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Pro-democracy lawmakers meet journalists after pro-Beiing lawmakers staged a walk-out to stall legislator-elects Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching from swearing in at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
10 / 20
Empty seats with China and Hong Kong flags are seen inside a chamber after pro-Beijing lawmakers staged a walk-out to stall legislator-elects Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching from swearing in at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Empty seats with China and Hong Kong flags are seen inside a chamber after pro-Beijing lawmakers staged a walk-out to stall legislator-elects Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching from swearing in at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 19,...more

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
Empty seats with China and Hong Kong flags are seen inside a chamber after pro-Beijing lawmakers staged a walk-out to stall legislator-elects Baggio Leung and Yau Wai-ching from swearing in at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 19, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
11 / 20
Newly elected pro-democracy lawmakers Yau Wai-ching (L) and Baggio Leung check their smartphones after taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Newly elected pro-democracy lawmakers Yau Wai-ching (L) and Baggio Leung check their smartphones after taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Newly elected pro-democracy lawmakers Yau Wai-ching (L) and Baggio Leung check their smartphones after taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
12 / 20
Pro-democracy lawmakers tear apart ballots as they boycott the process of electing council chairman at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy lawmakers tear apart ballots as they boycott the process of electing council chairman at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Pro-democracy lawmakers tear apart ballots as they boycott the process of electing council chairman at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
13 / 20
Pro-democracy lawmakers are blocked by security guards as they try to stop the process of electing council chairman at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Pro-democracy lawmakers are blocked by security guards as they try to stop the process of electing council chairman at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Pro-democracy lawmakers are blocked by security guards as they try to stop the process of electing council chairman at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
14 / 20
Re-elected lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung holds an umbrella while taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Re-elected lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung holds an umbrella while taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Re-elected lawmaker Leung Kwok-hung holds an umbrella while taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
15 / 20
Newly elected lawmaker Yau Wai-ching displays a banner before taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Newly elected lawmaker Yau Wai-ching displays a banner before taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Wednesday, October 12, 2016
Newly elected lawmaker Yau Wai-ching displays a banner before taking oath at the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
16 / 20
Student leader Nathan Law (C) celebrates on the podium after his win in the Legislative Council election in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Student leader Nathan Law (C) celebrates on the podium after his win in the Legislative Council election in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
Student leader Nathan Law (C) celebrates on the podium after his win in the Legislative Council election in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Bobby Yip
Close
17 / 20
Candidate Yau Wai-ching, member of political group Youngspiration, campaigns on the election day of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Candidate Yau Wai-ching, member of political group Youngspiration, campaigns on the election day of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Sunday, September 04, 2016
Candidate Yau Wai-ching, member of political group Youngspiration, campaigns on the election day of the Legislative Council in Hong Kong, China September 4, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
18 / 20
Protesters hold placards during a rally in support of independence advocates who have been barred from the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Protesters hold placards during a rally in support of independence advocates who have been barred from the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Friday, August 05, 2016
Protesters hold placards during a rally in support of independence advocates who have been barred from the Legislative Council elections in Hong Kong, China August 5, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
19 / 20
Eddie Chu Hoi-dick, weeps after winning a seat in the Legislative Council election, in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Eddie Chu Hoi-dick, weeps after winning a seat in the Legislative Council election, in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu

Reuters / Monday, September 05, 2016
Eddie Chu Hoi-dick, weeps after winning a seat in the Legislative Council election, in Hong Kong, China September 5, 2016. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Good morning New York

Good morning New York

Next Slideshows

Good morning New York

Good morning New York

Aerial images of the sun rising over Manhattan.

02 Nov 2016
Kurds on the frontline

Kurds on the frontline

The Kurdish Peshmerga forces fighting to oust Islamic State from their Iraqi stronghold.

02 Nov 2016
All Souls Day in India

All Souls Day in India

People in India pray in front of the grave of their relatives on All Souls Day.

02 Nov 2016
Kurds on the front line

Kurds on the front line

02 Nov 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast