Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Aug 27, 2013 | 8:20am IST

Honoring an Amazon chief

<p>Waura Indians wrestle during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Waura Indians wrestle during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Waura Indians wrestle during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
1 / 19
<p>Waura Indians participate in a ceremony during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. This year the Waura tribe honored their late cacique (chief) Atamai, who died in 2012, for his work creating the Xingu Park and his important contribution in facilitating communication between white Brazilians and Indians. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Waura Indians participate in a ceremony during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. This year the Waura tribe honored...more

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Waura Indians participate in a ceremony during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. This year the Waura tribe honored their late cacique (chief) Atamai, who died in 2012, for his work creating the Xingu Park and his important contribution in facilitating communication between white Brazilians and Indians. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
2 / 19
<p>Waura Indians participate in the fire ritual during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Waura Indians participate in the fire ritual during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino more

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Waura Indians participate in the fire ritual during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
3 / 19
<p>Waura Indians participate in the fire ritual during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Waura Indians participate in the fire ritual during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino more

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Waura Indians participate in the fire ritual during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
4 / 19
<p>A Waura Indian leans on the wing of a small plane during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A Waura Indian leans on the wing of a small plane during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei...more

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

A Waura Indian leans on the wing of a small plane during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
5 / 19
<p>A Waura Indian man paints his face to participate in this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A Waura Indian man paints his face to participate in this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei...more

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

A Waura Indian man paints his face to participate in this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
6 / 19
<p>A Waura Indian man washes his face next to a satellite dish, during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A Waura Indian man washes his face next to a satellite dish, during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. ...more

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

A Waura Indian man washes his face next to a satellite dish, during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
7 / 19
<p>A Waura Indian man walks during a dust storm during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A Waura Indian man walks during a dust storm during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino more

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

A Waura Indian man walks during a dust storm during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
8 / 19
<p>Waura Indian men decorate tree trunks that represent distinguished people who have recently died, during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Waura Indian men decorate tree trunks that represent distinguished people who have recently died, during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso...more

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Waura Indian men decorate tree trunks that represent distinguished people who have recently died, during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
9 / 19
<p>A Waura Indian girl holds a pet monkey during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A Waura Indian girl holds a pet monkey during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

A Waura Indian girl holds a pet monkey during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
10 / 19
<p>A Waura Indian woman watches the activities of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A Waura Indian woman watches the activities of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

A Waura Indian woman watches the activities of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
11 / 19
<p>A Waura Indian weaves during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A Waura Indian weaves during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

A Waura Indian weaves during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
12 / 19
<p>A Waura Indian man paints his face to participate in this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A Waura Indian man paints his face to participate in this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei...more

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

A Waura Indian man paints his face to participate in this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
13 / 19
<p>Waura Indians participate in this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Waura Indians participate in this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Waura Indians participate in this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
14 / 19
<p>Waura Indian men carry a tree trunk that represents a distinguished person who has recently died, during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Waura Indian men carry a tree trunk that represents a distinguished person who has recently died, during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso...more

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Waura Indian men carry a tree trunk that represents a distinguished person who has recently died, during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
15 / 19
<p>Waura Indians participate in a ceremony during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Waura Indians participate in a ceremony during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Waura Indians participate in a ceremony during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 25, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
16 / 19
<p>A Waura Indian walks in the village during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A Waura Indian walks in the village during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

A Waura Indian walks in the village during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in the Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
17 / 19
<p>Waura Indian men wait outside a hut for the start of the ceremonies of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

Waura Indian men wait outside a hut for the start of the ceremonies of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. ...more

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

Waura Indian men wait outside a hut for the start of the ceremonies of this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
18 / 19
<p>A Waura Indian woman and child walk in front of a vehicle during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino</p>

A Waura Indian woman and child walk in front of a vehicle during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei...more

Tuesday, August 27, 2013

A Waura Indian woman and child walk in front of a vehicle during this year's 'quarup,' a ritual held over several days to honor in death a person of great importance to them, in Xingu National Park, Mato Grosso State, August 24, 2013. REUTERS/Ueslei Marcelino

Close
19 / 19
View Again
View Next
The Great Bull Run

The Great Bull Run

Next Slideshows

The Great Bull Run

The Great Bull Run

The quarter-mile event, shorter than the historical event held in Pamplona, Spain, was held on a local race track in Petersburg, Virginia.

27 Aug 2013
Notting Hill Carnival

Notting Hill Carnival

Performers take to the streets during the annual Notting Hill Carnival in west London.

26 Aug 2013
Trapping lobster

Trapping lobster

Lobster fishermen haul traps aboard "Wild Irish Rose," off Cape Elizabeth, Maine where lobster populations are booming like never before.

26 Aug 2013
India this week

India this week

A collection of photos that made the news or caught our eye during the past week.

24 Aug 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters storm Macedonia's parliament

Protesters stormed into Macedonia's parliament and assaulted the leader of the Social Democrats after his party and ethnic Albanian allies voted to elect an Albanian as parliament speaker.

Battleground Mosul

Battleground Mosul

Residents of Mosul await the final defeat of Islamic State as Iraqi forces surround militants in the northwestern part of the city.

The view from Trump Tower

The view from Trump Tower

Inside President Trump's signature property, a New York skyscraper where first lady Melania and son Barron stay while the president is in Washington.

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

From Minnesota to Manitoba: Seeking asylum in the north

Migrants, fearing they will be swept up in President Donald Trump's immigration crackdown, follow the railway tracks as they leave Noyes, Minnesota and head toward the Canadian border.

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

USS Carl Vinson on patrol

The USS Carl Vinson aircraft carrier strike group approaches Korean waters, where it will join the nuclear submarine USS Michigan, amid the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis.

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Palestinian hunger strike protest grows

Hundreds of Palestinians in Israeli jails are on hunger strike in response to a call by prominent prisoner Marwan Barghouti, widely seen as a possible future Palestinian president.

Germany's April snow

Germany's April snow

Snow blankets flowers and fields in Germany.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures