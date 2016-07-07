Edition:
Pictures | Thu Jul 7, 2016 | 7:55pm IST

Horse training on the plains

Traditional Hungarian horsemen herd a team of horses as the sun sets in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A traditional Hungarian horseman forces his horse into a pose of submission in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
Traditional Hungarian horsemen force their horses into poses of submission in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A traditional Hungarian horseman herds a team of horses in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A traditional Hungarian horseman herds a team of horses in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A traditional Hungarian horseman poses with a horse in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A traditional Hungarian horseman rides a quintet of horses in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A traditional Hungarian horseman rides a quintet of horses in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A traditional Hungarian horseman herds a team of horses in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary June 30, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
A traditional Hungarian horseman practices whiplashes as the sun sets in the Great Hungarian Plain in Hortobagy, Hungary June 29, 2016. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Thursday, July 07, 2016
