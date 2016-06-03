Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Jun 3, 2016 | 9:05pm IST

Horsing around in Appleby

Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
1 / 25
Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
2 / 25
Members of the traveller community watch as horses are ridden along the road during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Members of the traveller community watch as horses are ridden along the road during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Members of the traveller community watch as horses are ridden along the road during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
3 / 25
A Member of the traveller community with a horse themed tattoo watches as people wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A Member of the traveller community with a horse themed tattoo watches as people wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A Member of the traveller community with a horse themed tattoo watches as people wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
4 / 25
Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
5 / 25
Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
6 / 25
Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
7 / 25
A members of the traveller community leads his horse as it pulls a traditional caravan during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A members of the traveller community leads his horse as it pulls a traditional caravan during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A members of the traveller community leads his horse as it pulls a traditional caravan during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
8 / 25
Members of the traveller community ride a horse drawn buggy during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Members of the traveller community ride a horse drawn buggy during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Members of the traveller community ride a horse drawn buggy during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
9 / 25
A member of the traveller community washes her horse in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A member of the traveller community washes her horse in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A member of the traveller community washes her horse in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
10 / 25
A member of the traveller community rides a horse along the road during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A member of the traveller community rides a horse along the road during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A member of the traveller community rides a horse along the road during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
11 / 25
Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
12 / 25
A farrier shoes a horse during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A farrier shoes a horse during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A farrier shoes a horse during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
13 / 25
A member of the traveller community sits on his horse as horses are ridden along the road during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A member of the traveller community sits on his horse as horses are ridden along the road during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A member of the traveller community sits on his horse as horses are ridden along the road during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
14 / 25
A member of the traveller community washes his horse in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A member of the traveller community washes his horse in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A member of the traveller community washes his horse in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
15 / 25
Members of the traveller community ride horse drawn buggies along the road during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Members of the traveller community ride horse drawn buggies along the road during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
Members of the traveller community ride horse drawn buggies along the road during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
16 / 25
A member of the traveller community washes his horse in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A member of the traveller community washes his horse in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Friday, June 03, 2016
A member of the traveller community washes his horse in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 3, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
17 / 25
Members of the traveller community ride a horse drawn buggy during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Members of the traveller community ride a horse drawn buggy during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Members of the traveller community ride a horse drawn buggy during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
18 / 25
Members of the traveller community bring their horses to the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Members of the traveller community bring their horses to the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Members of the traveller community bring their horses to the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
19 / 25
Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
20 / 25
Members of the traveller community stand by a horse during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Members of the traveller community stand by a horse during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Members of the traveller community stand by a horse during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
21 / 25
Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Members of the traveller community wash their horses in the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Westmorland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
22 / 25
Members of the traveller community lead their horses in to the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Morland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Members of the traveller community lead their horses in to the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Morland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Members of the traveller community lead their horses in to the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Morland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
23 / 25
A member of the traveller community leads his horse in to the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Morland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

A member of the traveller community leads his horse in to the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Morland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
A member of the traveller community leads his horse in to the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Morland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
24 / 25
Members of the traveller community lead their horses in to the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Morland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Members of the traveller community lead their horses in to the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Morland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble

Reuters / Thursday, June 02, 2016
Members of the traveller community lead their horses in to the river Eden during the horse fair in Appleby-in-Morland, northern Britain, June 2, 2016. REUTERS/Phil Noble
Close
25 / 25
View Again
View Next
Raiding the Tiger Temple

Raiding the Tiger Temple

Next Slideshows

Raiding the Tiger Temple

Raiding the Tiger Temple

GRAPHIC CONTENT: Wildlife authorities find tiger cub carcasses frozen and in jars in Thailand's Tiger Temple, as they seize live animals in response to global...

03 Jun 2016
Gaza`s boy Spiderman

Gaza`s boy Spiderman

Mohamad al-Sheikh, 12, hopes to break Guinness records with his feats of contortion.

03 Jun 2016
North Korea's supreme factory leader

North Korea's supreme factory leader

Kim Jong Un provides 'field guidance' to North Korea's factories.

02 Jun 2016
When the fog rolls in

When the fog rolls in

Landmarks and landscapes enveloped in fog.

02 Jun 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast