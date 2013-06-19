Horsing Around
A horse rider is silhouetted against the pre-monsoon clouds at Marina beach in Chennai June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
Policemen ride their horses past a family as they patrol Marina Beach in Chennai March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Babu
A sadhu or Hindu holy man rides a horse after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan", of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi
The President's Bodyguards (PBG), mounted on their horses, take part in the ceremonial ceremony of "Changing of the Guard" in front of the presidential palace in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal
Policemen mounted on their horses clear the way for a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood
A man bathes his horse in Indus river waters in Gilgit September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro
A Kashmiri man chases away horses grazing in a water covered rice field on the outskirts of Srinagar May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A groom holds his horse as it rears up after working out on the track, during early morning workouts for the upcoming Derby race in Mumbai February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui
Kashmiri men walk with a horse symbolising the horse of Imam Hussein during a Muharram procession in Srinagar December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
A performer balances herself on the back of a horse during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash
Tourists take a horse ride amid mist of monsoon clouds at Saputara hill station, about 400 km (249 miles) south from Ahmedabad July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A horse is seen next to a boy standing outside his makeshift residence near Dal Lake in Srinagar June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli
Horse owners ride on a motorbike as they pull their horses along a road in Ahmedabad May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Fans and a look-alike of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar rides a horse as they pray for the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave more
A player of the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (red) and a player from the Polo Club Drass (blue) fight for the ball during a horse polo match as part of "Vijay Diwas" or victory day celebrations in Drass, 160 km (99 miles) east of Srinagar, July...more
Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan near Jammu on their horses February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta
A Nihang or Sikh warrior rides two horses during a cultural programme at a college in Chandigarh September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma
Supporters watch a performing horse during celebrations in front of the residence of Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta
A horse rider displays his skills on the second day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 28, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Members of Gujarat Mounted Police jump over a hurdle during the last day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A horse rider falls from his horse during a horse race on the second day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 28, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A horse rider displays skills on the first day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December27, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A man stands with his decorated horse as they wait for their turn during a decoration competition on the first day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 27, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave
A horse rider displays skills on the first day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 27, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave
Horse rider Sher Singh clears an obstacle during a horse show in Kolkata December 20, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
A horse caretaker gets a peck from his horse during a horse show in Kolkata December 20, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal
