Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Jun 19, 2013 | 12:30pm IST

Horsing Around

<p>A horse rider is silhouetted against the pre-monsoon clouds at Marina beach in Chennai June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

A horse rider is silhouetted against the pre-monsoon clouds at Marina beach in Chennai June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A horse rider is silhouetted against the pre-monsoon clouds at Marina beach in Chennai June 10, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
1 / 26
<p>Policemen ride their horses past a family as they patrol Marina Beach in Chennai March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Babu</p>

Policemen ride their horses past a family as they patrol Marina Beach in Chennai March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Policemen ride their horses past a family as they patrol Marina Beach in Chennai March 5, 2013. REUTERS/Babu

Close
2 / 26
<p>A sadhu or Hindu holy man rides a horse after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan", of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi</p>

A sadhu or Hindu holy man rides a horse after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan", of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A sadhu or Hindu holy man rides a horse after taking a dip during the second "Shahi Snan", of the ongoing "Kumbh Mela" or Pitcher Festival in Allahabad February 10, 2013. REUTERS/Adnan Abidi

Close
3 / 26
<p>The President's Bodyguards (PBG), mounted on their horses, take part in the ceremonial ceremony of "Changing of the Guard" in front of the presidential palace in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal</p>

The President's Bodyguards (PBG), mounted on their horses, take part in the ceremonial ceremony of "Changing of the Guard" in front of the presidential palace in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

The President's Bodyguards (PBG), mounted on their horses, take part in the ceremonial ceremony of "Changing of the Guard" in front of the presidential palace in New Delhi February 9, 2013. REUTERS/Mansi Thapliyal

Close
4 / 26
<p>Policemen mounted on their horses clear the way for a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood</p>

Policemen mounted on their horses clear the way for a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Policemen mounted on their horses clear the way for a religious procession near the banks of the river Ganges ahead of the "Kumbh Mela" in Allahabad January 11, 2013. REUTERS/Ahmad Masood

Close
5 / 26
<p>A man bathes his horse in Indus river waters in Gilgit September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro</p>

A man bathes his horse in Indus river waters in Gilgit September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A man bathes his horse in Indus river waters in Gilgit September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Akhtar Soomro

Close
6 / 26
<p>A Kashmiri man chases away horses grazing in a water covered rice field on the outskirts of Srinagar May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A Kashmiri man chases away horses grazing in a water covered rice field on the outskirts of Srinagar May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A Kashmiri man chases away horses grazing in a water covered rice field on the outskirts of Srinagar May 5, 2012. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
7 / 26
<p>A groom holds his horse as it rears up after working out on the track, during early morning workouts for the upcoming Derby race in Mumbai February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui</p>

A groom holds his horse as it rears up after working out on the track, during early morning workouts for the upcoming Derby race in Mumbai February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A groom holds his horse as it rears up after working out on the track, during early morning workouts for the upcoming Derby race in Mumbai February 2, 2012. REUTERS/Danish Siddiqui

Close
8 / 26
<p>Kashmiri men walk with a horse symbolising the horse of Imam Hussein during a Muharram procession in Srinagar December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

Kashmiri men walk with a horse symbolising the horse of Imam Hussein during a Muharram procession in Srinagar December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Kashmiri men walk with a horse symbolising the horse of Imam Hussein during a Muharram procession in Srinagar December 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
9 / 26
<p>A performer balances herself on the back of a horse during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash</p>

A performer balances herself on the back of a horse during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A performer balances herself on the back of a horse during a show at the Rambo Circus in Mumbai November 9, 2011. REUTERS/Vivek Prakash

Close
10 / 26
<p>Tourists take a horse ride amid mist of monsoon clouds at Saputara hill station, about 400 km (249 miles) south from Ahmedabad July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Tourists take a horse ride amid mist of monsoon clouds at Saputara hill station, about 400 km (249 miles) south from Ahmedabad July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Tourists take a horse ride amid mist of monsoon clouds at Saputara hill station, about 400 km (249 miles) south from Ahmedabad July 29, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
11 / 26
<p>A horse is seen next to a boy standing outside his makeshift residence near Dal Lake in Srinagar June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli</p>

A horse is seen next to a boy standing outside his makeshift residence near Dal Lake in Srinagar June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A horse is seen next to a boy standing outside his makeshift residence near Dal Lake in Srinagar June 6, 2011. REUTERS/Fayaz Kabli

Close
12 / 26
<p>Horse owners ride on a motorbike as they pull their horses along a road in Ahmedabad May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Horse owners ride on a motorbike as they pull their horses along a road in Ahmedabad May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Horse owners ride on a motorbike as they pull their horses along a road in Ahmedabad May 8, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
13 / 26
<p>Fans and a look-alike of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar rides a horse as they pray for the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Fans and a look-alike of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar rides a horse as they pray for the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave more

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Fans and a look-alike of cricketer Sachin Tendulkar rides a horse as they pray for the victory of the Indian cricket team ahead of the ICC Cricket World Cup semi-final match between India and Pakistan in Ahmedabad March 29, 2011. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
14 / 26
<p>A player of the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (red) and a player from the Polo Club Drass (blue) fight for the ball during a horse polo match as part of "Vijay Diwas" or victory day celebrations in Drass, 160 km (99 miles) east of Srinagar, July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail</p>

A player of the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (red) and a player from the Polo Club Drass (blue) fight for the ball during a horse polo match as part of "Vijay Diwas" or victory day celebrations in Drass, 160 km (99 miles) east of Srinagar, July...more

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A player of the Ladakh Scouts Regimental Centre (red) and a player from the Polo Club Drass (blue) fight for the ball during a horse polo match as part of "Vijay Diwas" or victory day celebrations in Drass, 160 km (99 miles) east of Srinagar, July 25, 2010. REUTERS/Danish Ismail

Close
15 / 26
<p>Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan near Jammu on their horses February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta</p>

Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan near Jammu on their horses February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Border Security Force (BSF) soldiers patrol the fenced border with Pakistan near Jammu on their horses February 24, 2010. REUTERS/Mukesh Gupta

Close
16 / 26
<p>A Nihang or Sikh warrior rides two horses during a cultural programme at a college in Chandigarh September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma</p>

A Nihang or Sikh warrior rides two horses during a cultural programme at a college in Chandigarh September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A Nihang or Sikh warrior rides two horses during a cultural programme at a college in Chandigarh September 17, 2009. REUTERS/Ajay Verma

Close
17 / 26
<p>Supporters watch a performing horse during celebrations in front of the residence of Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta</p>

Supporters watch a performing horse during celebrations in front of the residence of Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Supporters watch a performing horse during celebrations in front of the residence of Congress Party chief Sonia Gandhi in New Delhi May 18, 2009. REUTERS/Arko Datta

Close
18 / 26
<p>A horse rider displays his skills on the second day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 28, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A horse rider displays his skills on the second day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 28, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A horse rider displays his skills on the second day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 28, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
19 / 26
<p>Members of Gujarat Mounted Police jump over a hurdle during the last day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

Members of Gujarat Mounted Police jump over a hurdle during the last day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Members of Gujarat Mounted Police jump over a hurdle during the last day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
20 / 26
<p>A horse rider falls from his horse during a horse race on the second day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 28, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A horse rider falls from his horse during a horse race on the second day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 28, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A horse rider falls from his horse during a horse race on the second day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 28, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
21 / 26
<p>A horse rider displays skills on the first day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December27, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A horse rider displays skills on the first day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December27, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A horse rider displays skills on the first day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December27, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
22 / 26
<p>A man stands with his decorated horse as they wait for their turn during a decoration competition on the first day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 27, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A man stands with his decorated horse as they wait for their turn during a decoration competition on the first day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 27, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A man stands with his decorated horse as they wait for their turn during a decoration competition on the first day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 27, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
23 / 26
<p>A horse rider displays skills on the first day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 27, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave</p>

A horse rider displays skills on the first day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 27, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A horse rider displays skills on the first day of a horse show in Gandhinagar December 27, 2008. REUTERS/Amit Dave

Close
24 / 26
<p>Horse rider Sher Singh clears an obstacle during a horse show in Kolkata December 20, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

Horse rider Sher Singh clears an obstacle during a horse show in Kolkata December 20, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

Horse rider Sher Singh clears an obstacle during a horse show in Kolkata December 20, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Close
25 / 26
<p>A horse caretaker gets a peck from his horse during a horse show in Kolkata December 20, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal</p>

A horse caretaker gets a peck from his horse during a horse show in Kolkata December 20, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Wednesday, June 19, 2013

A horse caretaker gets a peck from his horse during a horse show in Kolkata December 20, 2005. REUTERS/Parth Sanyal

Close
26 / 26
View Again
View Next
Rahul Gandhi: a profile

Rahul Gandhi: a profile

Next Slideshows

Rahul Gandhi: a profile

Rahul Gandhi: a profile

A look at Rahul Gandhi over the years.

19 Jun 2013
Standing in Taksim Square

Standing in Taksim Square

Protesters stand in silence in Istanbul.

19 Jun 2013
Inside the G8

Inside the G8

Scenes from the G8 Summit in Northern Ireland.

18 Jun 2013

"Sand, Sea and Spray" festival

Forty urban artists from around the world have painted murals on buildings across the town center in Blackpool, England.

18 Jun 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Disputed islands of the South China Sea

Among the islands at the heart of territorial disputes in the South China Sea.

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'

Scenes from Venezuela after nationwide opposition protests, in which nine people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.

India this week

India this week

Our best photos from India from the past week.

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris

A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2 cast portraits

The cast of Marvel Studios' "Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2" poses in West Hollywood.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

First 100 days of Trump

First 100 days of Trump

Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures