Hostage crisis in London
Office equipment is thrown from an office building window in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Police officers stand near office equipment thrown from an office window in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
Armed police officers walk in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Computer equipment falls from an office window (top L) in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Office equipment lays in the street after being thrown from an office building window in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An armed police officer walks in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Computer equipment falls from an office window (top L) in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A police officer stands in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Ki Price
An armed police officer adjusts his mask in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
An armed police officer runs in Tottenham Court Road in central London, April 27, 2012. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
