Pictures | Tue Dec 16, 2014

Hostage situation in Sydney

Paramedics remove a person, with bloodstains on the blankets covering the person, on a stretcher from the Lindt cafe, where hostages were being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A bouquet is pictured inside a secured area at the scene of a hostage taking at Martin Place after it ended in Sydney early December 16, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Sydney resident Kate Golder cries as she observes the site of a Sydney cafe siege after it ended in Martin Place, December 16, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Police rescue personnel carry an injured woman from the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Hostages run past a police officer (C) near Lindt Cafe, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Women comfort each other at the site of a siege at a Sydney cafe after the siege ended, December 16, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
A heavily armed policeman holds his weapon as paramedics rush towards the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A police officer assists a man with his armored suit near Lindt Cafe in Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014.

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Paramedics remove an injured woman on a stretcher from the Lindt cafe, where hostages were being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A New South Wales police officer carries a bouquet under a police line as floral tributes are relocated during a change in police perimeter after a Sydney cafe siege ended December 16, 2014.

Reuters / Tuesday, December 16, 2014
Two heavily armed police officers assist a hostage away from Lindt Cafe in Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Hostages run towards a police officer (R) near Lindt Cafe, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 16, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Police push back a member of the public who tried to get into a building located near the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A hostage runs towards a police officer outside Lindt cafe, where other hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A heavily armed police officer walks near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held,in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A woman is seen in a window of the Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, at Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Police use a ladder to evacuate people from a building near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in Martin Place in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A police officer runs across Martin Place near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A woman is assisted as a group of people are evacuated by police from a building next to Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
People standing behind a police cordon look towards Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
Police officers position themselves at a corner near Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Reed

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
People standing behind a police cordon look towards Lindt cafe in Martin Place, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
A police officer runs across Martin Place near Lindt cafe, where hostages are being held, in central Sydney December 15, 2014. REUTERS/David Gray

Reuters / Monday, December 15, 2014
