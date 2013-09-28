Hot Air Balloon Championships
Hot air balloons are seen in a field during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships in High River September 27, 2013. The event is a qualifier for the World Hot Air Balloon Championships in Sao Paulo in 2014. REUTERS/Mike Sturk
Hot air balloons are seen in a field during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships in High River September 27, 2013. The event is a qualifier for the World Hot Air Balloon Championships in Sao Paulo in 2014. REUTERS/Mike Sturk
A hot air balloon soars south of High River and east of the Rocky Mountains during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk
A hot air balloon soars south of High River and east of the Rocky Mountains during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk
A hot air balloon prepares to land in a field east of High River during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk
A hot air balloon prepares to land in a field east of High River during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk
Hot air balloons land during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships in High River September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk
Hot air balloons land during Day 3 of the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships in High River September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk
A pink elephant balloon, one of the entries in the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships, lands in a field in High River September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk
A pink elephant balloon, one of the entries in the Canadian Hot Air Balloon Championships, lands in a field in High River September 27, 2013. REUTERS/Mike Sturk
Next Slideshows
Vanishing glaciers of Peru
Peru is home to 71% of the world’s tropical glaciers.
India this week
Pictures that caught our eyes during the past week.
Palestinian teen wedding
A 15-year-old Palestinian groom marries his 14-year-old bride in a ceremony in the town of Beit Lahiya, near the border between Israel and the northern Gaza...
Camper hotel
The world's first camping trailer hostel opens in Bonn, Germany, with 15 various camping caravans in vintage style.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.