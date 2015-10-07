Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Oct 8, 2015 | 12:35am IST

Hot air in Albuquerque

A woman and child take a photograph as hot air balloons lift off during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A woman and child take a photograph as hot air balloons lift off during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A woman and child take a photograph as hot air balloons lift off during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
1 / 30
An attendee touches the outside of an inflating hot air balloon, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An attendee touches the outside of an inflating hot air balloon, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
An attendee touches the outside of an inflating hot air balloon, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
2 / 30
Attendees watch as hot air balloons lift off, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees watch as hot air balloons lift off, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Attendees watch as hot air balloons lift off, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
3 / 30
Hot air balloons lift off over a herd of cattle, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons lift off over a herd of cattle, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Hot air balloons lift off over a herd of cattle, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
4 / 30
A pilot uses burners to inflate a hot air balloon, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A pilot uses burners to inflate a hot air balloon, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A pilot uses burners to inflate a hot air balloon, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
5 / 30
Police officers salute as the Star Spangled Banner is played to mark the beginning of a lift off, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Police officers salute as the Star Spangled Banner is played to mark the beginning of a lift off, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Police officers salute as the Star Spangled Banner is played to mark the beginning of a lift off, October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
6 / 30
Hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
7 / 30
A hot air balloon floats over a home, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A hot air balloon floats over a home, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
A hot air balloon floats over a home, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
8 / 30
Hot air balloons float, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons float, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 06, 2015
Hot air balloons float, October 5, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
9 / 30
Attendees watch a hot air balloon gets lit by flames as it is being prepared for take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees watch a hot air balloon gets lit by flames as it is being prepared for take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Attendees watch a hot air balloon gets lit by flames as it is being prepared for take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
10 / 30
Hot air balloons drift through the sky, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons drift through the sky, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Hot air balloons drift through the sky, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
11 / 30
A crew member prepares a hot air balloon for take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A crew member prepares a hot air balloon for take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A crew member prepares a hot air balloon for take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
12 / 30
Hot air balloons drift in the sky as one is lit by flame after taking off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons drift in the sky as one is lit by flame after taking off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Hot air balloons drift in the sky as one is lit by flame after taking off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
13 / 30
Pilot Chris Sabia works to secure the Wonder Bread hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Pilot Chris Sabia works to secure the Wonder Bread hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Pilot Chris Sabia works to secure the Wonder Bread hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
14 / 30
Hot air balloons lift off as the sun rises over the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons lift off as the sun rises over the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Hot air balloons lift off as the sun rises over the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
15 / 30
Attendees look up as hundreds of hot air balloons are being prepared on a field before take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees look up as hundreds of hot air balloons are being prepared on a field before take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Attendees look up as hundreds of hot air balloons are being prepared on a field before take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 30
Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 30
Attendees watch and photograph as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees watch and photograph as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Attendees watch and photograph as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 30
A crew member looks up as he fires flames inside a hot air balloon to lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A crew member looks up as he fires flames inside a hot air balloon to lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A crew member looks up as he fires flames inside a hot air balloon to lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
19 / 30
Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
20 / 30
Hundreds of hot air balloons take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hundreds of hot air balloons take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Hundreds of hot air balloons take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
21 / 30
Crew members work to secure a hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Crew members work to secure a hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Crew members work to secure a hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
22 / 30
Hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
23 / 30
A hot air balloon floats over a parking lot, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A hot air balloon floats over a parking lot, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
A hot air balloon floats over a parking lot, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
24 / 30
A vendor sells souvenirs before the sun rises on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A vendor sells souvenirs before the sun rises on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A vendor sells souvenirs before the sun rises on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
25 / 30
Attendees walk underneath a guide line as hundreds of hot air balloons take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees walk underneath a guide line as hundreds of hot air balloons take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Attendees walk underneath a guide line as hundreds of hot air balloons take off, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
26 / 30
Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
Attendees watch as hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
27 / 30
An attendee smiles as she watches hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

An attendee smiles as she watches hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
An attendee smiles as she watches hundreds of hot air balloons lift off on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
28 / 30
A launch director signals attendees to get out of the way as a hot air balloon lands on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

A launch director signals attendees to get out of the way as a hot air balloon lands on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Sunday, October 04, 2015
A launch director signals attendees to get out of the way as a hot air balloon lands on the first day, October 3, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
29 / 30
Crew members work to secure a hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Crew members work to secure a hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Reuters / Monday, October 05, 2015
Crew members work to secure a hot air balloon after landing, October 4, 2015. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Action Putin

Action Putin

Next Slideshows

Action Putin

Action Putin

A look at Russia's premiere tough guy.

07 Oct 2015
The O.J. Simpson trial

The O.J. Simpson trial

Twenty years have passed since the trial of the century.

07 Oct 2015
Blessing of the animals

Blessing of the animals

Pet owners have their animals blessed every year on the day of Saint Francis of Assisi.

05 Oct 2015
School shooting in Oregon

School shooting in Oregon

The aftermath of the shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg, Oregon.

05 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast