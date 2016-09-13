A man sunbathes in Battersea Park during a hot day in London, Britain September 13, 2016. The Met Office said on its Twitter page the town of Gravesend recorded a temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius (93.92�Fahrenheit), making it the hottest day of...more

A man sunbathes in Battersea Park during a hot day in London, Britain September 13, 2016. The Met Office said on its Twitter page the town of Gravesend recorded a temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius (93.92�Fahrenheit), making it the hottest day of the year. "This makes it the warmest September day since 1911," it said. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

