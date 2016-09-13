Edition:
Pictures | Tue Sep 13, 2016 | 10:25pm IST

Hot Brits

A man cools down in a fountain in London, Britain September 13, 2016. Britain recorded its warmest September day in more than a century. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
A man sunbathes in Battersea Park during a hot day in London, Britain September 13, 2016. The Met Office said on its Twitter page the town of Gravesend recorded a temperature of 34.4 degrees Celsius (93.92�Fahrenheit), making it the hottest day of the year. "This makes it the warmest September day since 1911," it said. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
People relax in the early autumn sunshine in Hyde Park in London September 13, 2016. Londoners took to the city's numerous parks to make the most of the sunshine while in the southern city of Brighton, swimmers headed to the beach. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
People relax on the Southbank in London, September 13, 2016. Worldwide, this year is set to be the hottest since records began in the late 19th century, due to a build-up of man-made greenhouse gases and an El Nino event that has warmed the Pacific Ocean, the U.N. weather agency says. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
A woman sits near a fountain in Battersea Park during a hot day in London September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
A woman sunbathes in Hyde Park in London September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
People sunbathe in Battersea Park during a hot day in London September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
People relax in St James' Park in London September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
People stand near a fountain in Battersea Park during a hot day in London September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Stefan Wermuth

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
People relax on the Southbank in London September 13, 2016. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Reuters / Tuesday, September 13, 2016
