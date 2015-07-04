Edition:
Hot dog eating champions

Matt Stonie consumes hot dogs during the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. Stonie defeated 8 time champion Joey Chestnut 62-60, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Miki Sudo, winner of Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in the Women's division, eats a hot dog during the competition in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. Sudo finished with a total of 38 hot dogs consumed in ten minutes. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Joey Chestnut (L) and Matt Stonie (R) consume hot dogs during the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Joey Chestnut consumes hot dogs during the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. 8 time champion Joey Chestnut lost to Matt Stonie 62-60, according to local media. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Joey Chestnut (L) and Matt Stonie (R) consume hot dogs as time expires to conclude the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Matt Stonie (R) is crowned winner of the annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Annual Fourth of July 2015 Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest winner Matt Stonie (L) is congratulated by MC George Shea in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Kevin McDonald of Jackson, New Jersey prepares sausages for Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. McDonald has been cooking the sausages for the contest since 1997 and averages 2,600 sausages cooked per year. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Hot dogs are seen on the stage before Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

Bob Spam of Bellmore, New York eats a hot dog before the commencement of Nathan's Famous Hot Dog Eating Contest in Brooklyn, New York July 4, 2015. REUTERS/Andrew Kelly

