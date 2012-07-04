Hot dog warriors
Defending champions of the annual Nathan's Famous Coney Island 4th of July Hot Dog-Eating contest Joey Chestnut (L) and Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas stand together during the official weigh-in for the event at New York's City Hall Park, July 3,...more
Defending champions of the annual Nathan's Famous Coney Island 4th of July Hot Dog-Eating contest Joey Chestnut (L) and Sonya "The Black Widow" Thomas stand together during the official weigh-in for the event at New York's City Hall Park, July 3, 2012. Chestnut will seek to break his own world record of 68 hot dogs and buns in 10 minutes as he tries for his sixth consecutive hot dog-eating title against 14 eaters. Thomas, who weighs just 100 pounds, will headline the Women's Hot Dog-Eating World Championship against 14 female eaters from around the U.S. and Canada. REUTERS/Mike Segar
A man carries a pile of Nathan's Famous hot dogs at the official weigh-in event ahead of Nathan's annual Coney Island 4th of July Hot Dog-Eating contest, at New York's City Hall Park, July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Mike Segar
Spectators, dressed as a hot dog, mustard, ketchup, relish and fries, wait for the 2012 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spectators wait for the 2012 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Joey Chestnut competes in the 2012 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Contestants compete in the 2012 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Joey Chestnut competes in the 2012 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Sonya Thomas competes in the 2012 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Joey Chestnut competes in the 2012 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Sonya Thomas celebrates after winning the 2012 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Contestants compete in the 2012 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2012. Joey Chestnut (C) ate a record-tying 68 hot dogs to take the crown. REUTERS/Eric Thayer more
Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning the 2012 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Joey Chestnut is introduced at the 2012 Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2012. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
