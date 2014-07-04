Hot dog wars
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. While Hurricane Arthur dampened many Independence Day...more
Spectators are seen at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Women's division winner Miki Sudo competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Contestants Joey Chestnut prepares to compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Contestants Sonya Thomas (L) and Miki Sudo compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Last year's winner in the women's division Sonya Thomas looks at this year's winner Miki Sudo after time expires in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014....more
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of International July Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Takeru Kobayashi (C) celebrates following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. Kobayashi ate 113 hotdogs in what organizers claim is the world's first official bunless hotdog eating...more
Takeru Kobayashi competes in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Takeru Kobayashi poses for a photo following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut (C) celebrates after winning the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Spectators are seen during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014....more
Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. ...more
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut (R) laughs with New York mayor Bill de Blasio and announcer George Shea (L) after an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. ...more
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut holds his championship belt aloft during an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio (C) peers in at competitive eaters Joey Chestnut (R) and Sonya Thomas as they face off during an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York...more
