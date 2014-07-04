Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Jul 5, 2014 | 2:40am IST

Hot dog wars

Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. While Hurricane Arthur dampened many Independence Day plans, the prospect of wet weather created a silver lining at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York, where competitors said soggy buns make for faster swallowing. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. While Hurricane Arthur dampened many Independence Day...more

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. While Hurricane Arthur dampened many Independence Day plans, the prospect of wet weather created a silver lining at Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest in Coney Island, New York, where competitors said soggy buns make for faster swallowing. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
1 / 18
Spectators are seen at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators are seen at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Spectators are seen at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest, at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
2 / 18
Women's division winner Miki Sudo competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Women's division winner Miki Sudo competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Women's division winner Miki Sudo competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
3 / 18
Contestants Joey Chestnut prepares to compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Contestants Joey Chestnut prepares to compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Contestants Joey Chestnut prepares to compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
4 / 18
Contestants Sonya Thomas (L) and Miki Sudo compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Contestants Sonya Thomas (L) and Miki Sudo compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Contestants Sonya Thomas (L) and Miki Sudo compete in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
5 / 18
Last year's winner in the women's division Sonya Thomas looks at this year's winner Miki Sudo after time expires in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Last year's winner in the women's division Sonya Thomas looks at this year's winner Miki Sudo after time expires in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014....more

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Last year's winner in the women's division Sonya Thomas looks at this year's winner Miki Sudo after time expires in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
6 / 18
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of International July Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of International July Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut competes in the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of International July Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
7 / 18
Takeru Kobayashi (C) celebrates following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. Kobayashi ate 113 hotdogs in what organizers claim is the world's first official bunless hotdog eating competition. The competition was a counter event to Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Takeru Kobayashi (C) celebrates following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. Kobayashi ate 113 hotdogs in what organizers claim is the world's first official bunless hotdog eating...more

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Takeru Kobayashi (C) celebrates following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. Kobayashi ate 113 hotdogs in what organizers claim is the world's first official bunless hotdog eating competition. The competition was a counter event to Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
8 / 18
Takeru Kobayashi competes in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Takeru Kobayashi competes in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Takeru Kobayashi competes in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
9 / 18
Takeru Kobayashi poses for a photo following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Takeru Kobayashi poses for a photo following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Takeru Kobayashi poses for a photo following his victory in a bunless hot dog eating competition in the Manhattan borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri
Close
10 / 18
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Men's division winner Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut celebrates after winning at the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
11 / 18
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut (C) celebrates after winning the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Men's division winner Joey Chestnut (C) celebrates after winning the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Men's division winner Joey Chestnut (C) celebrates after winning the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
12 / 18
Spectators are seen during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Spectators are seen during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Spectators are seen during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July Hot Dog Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
13 / 18
Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014....more

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
14 / 18
Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer

Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. ...more

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Contestant Joey Chestnut proposes to his girlfriend, fellow competitive eater Neslie Ricasa, during the annual Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog-Eating Contest at Coney Island in the Brooklyn borough of New York July 4, 2014. REUTERS/Eric Thayer
Close
15 / 18
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut (R) laughs with New York mayor Bill de Blasio and announcer George Shea (L) after an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut (R) laughs with New York mayor Bill de Blasio and announcer George Shea (L) after an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. ...more

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut (R) laughs with New York mayor Bill de Blasio and announcer George Shea (L) after an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
16 / 18
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut holds his championship belt aloft during an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Competitive eater Joey Chestnut holds his championship belt aloft during an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Saturday, July 05, 2014
Competitive eater Joey Chestnut holds his championship belt aloft during an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
17 / 18
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio (C) peers in at competitive eaters Joey Chestnut (R) and Sonya Thomas as they face off during an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

New York City mayor Bill de Blasio (C) peers in at competitive eaters Joey Chestnut (R) and Sonya Thomas as they face off during an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York...more

Saturday, July 05, 2014
New York City mayor Bill de Blasio (C) peers in at competitive eaters Joey Chestnut (R) and Sonya Thomas as they face off during an official weigh in for the Nathan's Famous Fourth of July International Hot Dog Eating Contest at City Hall in New York July 3, 2014. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson
Close
18 / 18
View Again
View Next
On the sidelines

On the sidelines

Next Slideshows

On the sidelines

On the sidelines

Our photographers bring you behind-the-scenes moments from Brazil.

04 Jul 2014
Burger battle

Burger battle

Top competitive eaters vie to see who can eat the most hamburgers in ten minutes.

04 Jul 2014
Strange and unusual

Strange and unusual

A recent sampling of odd photos from around the world.

03 Jul 2014
Zombies take over Coney Island

Zombies take over Coney Island

A zombie crawl hits Coney Island with people taking part in a brain eating contest.

03 Jul 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Buddha's birthday

Buddha's birthday

Vesak Day commemorates the birth, enlightenment and death of Buddha.

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

Imagining the Los Angeles 2024 Olympics

The International Olympic Committee visits California this week as the race to host the 2024 Summer Games heats up.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Kurdish YPG fighters of Syria

Despite fierce opposition from NATO ally Turkey, the White House has approved supplying arms to Kurdish YPG fighters to support an operation to retake the Syrian city of Raqqa from Islamic State.

Russia marks Victory Day

Russia marks Victory Day

The annual parade commemorating the former Soviet Union's victory over Nazi Germany in World War II.

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces open new front in west Mosul

Iraqi forces face stiff resistance from Islamic State after opening a new front after seven months of fighting.

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

South Korea elects Moon Jae-in

Liberal politician Moon Jae-in is the likely winner of South Korea's presidential election, a victory that would end nearly a decade of conservative rule and bring a more conciliatory approach toward North Korea.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures