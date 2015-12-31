Hotel fire in Dubai
A fire engulfs The Address Hotel in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Wounded people are seen outside the Address hotel and residential block after a fire engulfed the skyscraper in downtown Dubai December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A fire engulfs The Address Hotel in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Wounded people are seen outside the Address hotel and residential block in downtown Dubai December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
People run away as a fire engulfs The Address Hotel in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
People run away as a fire engulfs the nearby The Address Hotel (not pictured) in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A fire engulfs The Address Hotel in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A wounded woman cries outside the Address Downtown Dubai hotel and residential block after a fire engulfed the skyscraper in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Medics evacuate a wounded woman outside the Address hotel and residential block in downtown Dubai December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
People run away as a fire engulfs The Address Hotel in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
Medics evacuate a wounded person outside the Address hotel and residential block in downtown Dubai December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
A fire engulfs The Address Hotel in downtown Dubai in the United Arab Emirates December 31, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Jadallah
