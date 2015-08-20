Hottest month ever
Firefighters work to dig a fire line on the Rocky Fire in Lake County, California July 30, 2015. REUTERS/Max Whittaker
A woman covers herself from the sun with a blue hat during a hot summer day in New York July 29, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Local residents try to extinguish a wildfire raging at the village of Neapoli in the region of Laconia in Peloponnese, southern Greece July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Panagiotis Kouros/Eurokinissi
A man takes a nap during a hot summer day at the Cheonggye stream in central Seoul, South Korea, July 14, 2015. REUTERS/Kim Hong-Ji
Sheep graze in front of wind turbines that are part of the Infigen Energy's Capital Windfarm located on the hills surrounding Lake George, near the Australian capital city of Canberra, Australia, July 17, 2015. REUTERS/David Gray
Women cool off at a swimming pool during the second heat wave of the summer, in Ronda, southern Spain, July 5, 2015. REUTERS/Jon Nazca
The remains of a burned structure is seen at the site of the Wragg Fire near Lake Berryessa, California July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
People enjoy a sunny day at Central Park in New York July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Eduardo Munoz
Workers install artificial turf in the yard of a home in Los Angeles, California, July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A man takes a shower on a beach at a southern Athens suburb July 30, 2015. REUTERS/ Yiannis Kourtoglou
A car drives on a dirt road past trees that were scorched by a forest fire near Montserrat in Sant Salvador de Guardiola, in the northeastern region of Catalonia, Spain, July 27, 2015. REUTERS/Gustau Nacarino
A woman sunbathes on a beach along the Bassin d'Arcachon Sea during a warm and sunny day in Arcachon near Bordeaux, southwestern France, July 1, 2015. REUTERS/Regis Duvignau
A dry pipe drips water on Gless Ranch in Kern County, California, United States July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Flames from a wildfire approach trees on the edge of the airport in La Ronge, Saskatchewan July 5, 2015 in a picture provided by Saskatchewan Ministry of Environment contract pilot Corey Hardcastle. REUTERS/Corey Hardcastle/Handout via Reuters
A Palestinian boy lies outside his family house to escape the heat during power cuts at Shatti (beach) refugee camp in Gaza City July 28, 2015. REUTERS/Mohammed Salem
A faithful shelters from the sun with an umbrella as Pope Francis leads the Angelus prayer from the window of the Apostolic palace in Saint Peter's Square at the Vatican, July 19, 2015. REUTERS/Max Rossi
A man sunbathes during a hot summer day in Budapest, Hungary, July 22, 2015. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo
An Iraqi policeman sprays water on his face to beat the heat in Baghdad, July 16, 2015. REUTERS/Ahmed Saad
Dead almond trees are seen near Bakersfield, California, United States, July 23, 2015. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
A forest fire is seen from a helicopter belonging to Indonesia's National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB) in Tulung Selapan district, South Sumatra, Indonesia, July 27, 2015 in this photo taken by Antara Foto. REUTERS/Nova Wahyudi/Antara Foto
The moon sets through thick smoke at the North Fire near the Phelan, California July 17, 2015. REUTERS/Gene Blevins
