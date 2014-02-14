Edition:
House of Cards premiere

<p>Cast member Kevin Spacey poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. Season 2 premieres on Netflix on February 14. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Robin Wright bows at photographers at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Kate Mara poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Molly Parker poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Michael Gill poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Writer and creator Beau Willimon poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Robin Wright poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Kevin Spacey poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Kate Mara poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Robin Wright poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

<p>Cast member Molly Parker poses at the premiere for the second season of the television series "House of Cards" at the Directors Guild of America in Los Angeles, February 13, 2014. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni</p>

