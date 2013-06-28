House of mirrors
Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, is reflected as he poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. The artwork, commissioned by the Barbican Gallery, uses mirrors to...more
Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, is reflected as he poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. The artwork, commissioned by the Barbican Gallery, uses mirrors to create the impression of a house on which people can play and pose for visual effect. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (2nd R) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro, on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke...more
Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (2nd R) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro, on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro, on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor more
Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro, on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors Jake and Emma Hayley pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors Jake and Emma Hayley pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A visitor is seen by her reflection (top) as she poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
A visitor is seen by her reflection (top) as she poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
BBC reporter Anahita Shams interviews Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
BBC reporter Anahita Shams interviews Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Polish tourist Anga Albrecht poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Polish tourist Anga Albrecht poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Recycling advisor Patrick Shannon poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Recycling advisor Patrick Shannon poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen in a reflection as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Visitors are seen in a reflection as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor
Next Slideshows
Immigration vigil
Peaceful demonstrators hold a 24-hour vigil calling on Congress to pass immigration reform in Los Angeles.
The Moscow terminal
A look inside Moscow's Sheremetyevo airport where former NSA contractor Edward Snowden is believed to be.
Without a mosque in Athens
Athens has come under fire for being one of the few European capitals without a formal mosque.
Searching for Snowden
The whereabouts of Edward Snowden remain mysterious.
MORE IN PICTURES
First 100 days of Trump
Major moments from the first days of the Trump administration.
Shooting on Champs Elysees in Paris
A police officer was killed in a shooting incident on the Champs Elysees shopping boulevard just days before France's presidential election.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
The 'weed nuns' of California
The Sisters of the Valley, California's self-ordained "weed nuns," are on a mission to heal and empower women with their cannabis products.
Stripped down protest in Venezuela
A solitary protester bares it all during a second day of nationwide protests against the government in Caracas.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Protest of one
From a woman blocking an armored vehicle at Venezuela's "mother of all marches" to Beijing's infamous tank man, the moments when an isolated protester comes face to face with police.
China's mega statues
The structures that pierce the nation's skylines.
Aftermath from Venezuela's 'mother of all marches'
Scenes from Venezuela the day after nationwide opposition protests, in which three people were killed amid street barricades, clashes and looting.