Fri Jun 28, 2013

House of mirrors

<p>Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, is reflected as he poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. The artwork, commissioned by the Barbican Gallery, uses mirrors to create the impression of a house on which people can play and pose for visual effect. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Dressed as Spiderman, Alfie Morrison, 4, poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (2nd R) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro, on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) is seen in a reflection as he poses with Argentina's ambassador to the United Kingdom, Alicia Castro, on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Visitors pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Visitors Jake and Emma Hayley pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Visitors are seen by their reflections as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>A visitor is seen by her reflection (top) as she poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>BBC reporter Anahita Shams interviews Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich (L) on his optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 25, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Polish tourist Anga Albrecht poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Recycling advisor Patrick Shannon poses on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

<p>Visitors are seen in a reflection as they pose on Argentine artist Leonardo Erlich's optical illusion installation "Dalston House" in east London June 26, 2013. REUTERS/Luke MacGregor</p>

