Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 5, 2012 | 3:55pm IST

Housefull 2

<p>Bollywood actors John Abraham (R) and Akshay Kumar share a light moment at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

Bollywood actors John Abraham (R) and Akshay Kumar share a light moment at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Bollywood actors John Abraham (R) and Akshay Kumar share a light moment at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
1 / 7
<p>Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor (R) speaks to fans next to Director Sajid Khan at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor (R) speaks to fans next to Director Sajid Khan at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor (R) speaks to fans next to Director Sajid Khan at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
2 / 7
<p>Bollywood actors John Abraham (R) and Akshay Kumar share a light moment at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

Bollywood actors John Abraham (R) and Akshay Kumar share a light moment at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Bollywood actors John Abraham (R) and Akshay Kumar share a light moment at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
3 / 7
<p>Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (L) greets fans as he arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (L) greets fans as he arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (L) greets fans as he arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
4 / 7
<p>Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong</p>

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
5 / 7
<p>Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee waves to fans as she arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee waves to fans as she arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee waves to fans as she arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
6 / 7
<p>Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong </p>

Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Thursday, April 05, 2012

Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong

Close
7 / 7
View Again
View Next
Oddly enough

Oddly enough

Next Slideshows

Oddly enough

Oddly enough

Strange and unusual pictures from around the world.

05 Apr 2012
Rural Tourism in India

Rural Tourism in India

Rural or farm tourism is a relatively new concept in India, allowing urban Indians and foreign tourists to get a taste of rustic life.

05 Apr 2012
Travelogue: Mongolia

Travelogue: Mongolia

A look at the big skies and broad steppes of Mongolia.

05 Apr 2012
Stranded ship sinks

Stranded ship sinks

A stricken container ship breaks up off New Zealand.

04 Apr 2012

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast