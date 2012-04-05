Housefull 2
Bollywood actors John Abraham (R) and Akshay Kumar share a light moment at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actors John Abraham (R) and Akshay Kumar share a light moment at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor (R) speaks to fans next to Director Sajid Khan at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actor Rishi Kapoor (R) speaks to fans next to Director Sajid Khan at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actors John Abraham (R) and Akshay Kumar share a light moment at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actors John Abraham (R) and Akshay Kumar share a light moment at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (L) greets fans as he arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actor Akshay Kumar (L) greets fans as he arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resorts World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Jacqueline Fernandez arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee waves to fans as she arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee waves to fans as she arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Bollywood actress Shazahn Padamsee arrives at the world premiere of "Housefull 2: The Dirty Dozen" at the Resort World Sentosa in Singapore April 3, 2012. REUTERS/Tim Chong
Next Slideshows
Oddly enough
Strange and unusual pictures from around the world.
Rural Tourism in India
Rural or farm tourism is a relatively new concept in India, allowing urban Indians and foreign tourists to get a taste of rustic life.
Travelogue: Mongolia
A look at the big skies and broad steppes of Mongolia.
Stranded ship sinks
A stricken container ship breaks up off New Zealand.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.