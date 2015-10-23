Housing China
A woman holds her son in a playground in a residential area in Shanghai July 26, 2014. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
People fish at an abandoned flat in Xian village, a slum area in downtown Guangzhou, China July 24, 2015. REUTERS/Tyrone Siu
Residential houses are seen in a valley in Tengchong, Yunnan province, August 7, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Tourists walk between buildings covered with vines in the abandoned fishing village of Houtouwan on the island of Shengshan July 26, 2015. Just a handful of people still live in a village on Shengshan Island east of Shanghai that was once home to...more
An old residential building is seen surrounded by a newly-built ring viaduct, in Guangzhou, Guangdong province, China, June 18, 2015. REUTERS/Ma Qiang/Southern Metropolis Daily
A "nail house", the last building in the area, sits in the middle of a road under construction in Nanning, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A security guard stands next to an advertising board in front of a residential compound under construction in Wuhan, Hubei province January 21, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
A farmer plows terraced crop fields in Congjiang county, Guizhou province April 8, 2015. REUTERS/China Daily
A worker paints the exterior wall of a newly-built apartment building at a residential construction site in Hefei, Anhui province April 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Buildings in construction are seen among mist during a hazy day in Rizhao, Shandong province, China, October 18, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Laborers shovel cement as they renovate an old building located in a hutong, or small alley, in central Beijing, March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Petar Kujundzic
Residential buildings are seen among fog in Qingdao, Shandong province, March 27, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
Online hostess Xianggong walks back to her apartment in Beijing, February 10, 2015. REUTERS/Jason Lee
A worker paints waterproofing slurry on the facade of a residential building in Changzhou, Jiangsu province, July 3, 2014. REUTERS/China Daily
A 12-year-old boy sits outside a window of his 11th-floor apartment as his relatives try to ask him to come back back inside, in Yibin, Sichuan province, September 8, 2014. REUTERS/Stringer
Tadjik women throw water on men from roof top as they take part in a festival celebration to welcome the coming Spring in Tadjik autonomous county, Kashgar, Xinjiang Uighur Autonomous Region, March 18, 2015. REUTERS/CHINA...more
Apartment buildings are seen in a residential area at Pudong district in Shanghai August 2, 2013. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Hu Zengfang (L) rests after receiving chemotherapy as her father sits beside her, in a eight-square-metre leased apartment, close to a hospital in Hefei, Anhui province, May 7, 2014. For years, patients who could not afford accommodation at the...more
A wave, under the influence of Typhoon Chan-hom, hits the shore next to residential buildings in Wenling, Zhejiang province, China, July 10, 2015. REUTERS/Stringer
A female migrant construction worker walks into her dormitory near newly-built residential apartments in Shanghai August 12, 2013. REUTERS/Aly Song
Next Slideshows
Celebrating Durga
The Durga Puja festival, being celebrated from October 19 to 22 2015, is the biggest religious event for Bengali Hindus.
India This Week
Our best India pictures from this week.
Students protest fees in South Africa
South Africa's President ruled out fee increases for universities next year following a week of nationwide protests by students.
Israeli-Palestinian tensions surge
Tensions reach new highs after weeks of violence.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.