Wed Dec 16, 2015

Housing China's corrupt officials

The interior of a room is pictured at a holding centre of the People's Procuratorate of Sichuan province for officials suspected of corruption, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, December 10, 2015. Padded cells to prevent suicide and soft spoons that cannot be made into weapons await officials suspected of corruption in one holding center in southwestern China, in unusual images of China's graft fight carried by a state-run newspaper this week. REUTERS/West China Metropolitan Daily/Zhang Lei

The interior of a toilet is pictured at a holding center of the People's Procuratorate of Sichuan province for officials suspected of corruption, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/West China Metropolitan Daily/Zhang Lei

Officers pose for photographs inside an interrogation room at a holding center of the People's Procuratorate of Sichuan province for officials suspected of corruption, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/West China Metropolitan Daily/Zhang Lei

Officers look at monitors inside a surveillance room at a holding center of the People's Procuratorate of Sichuan province for officials suspected of corruption, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/West China Metropolitan Daily/Zhang Lei

