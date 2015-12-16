Housing China's corrupt officials
The interior of a room is pictured at a holding centre of the People's Procuratorate of Sichuan province for officials suspected of corruption, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, December 10, 2015. Padded cells to prevent suicide and soft spoons...more
The interior of a toilet is pictured at a holding center of the People's Procuratorate of Sichuan province for officials suspected of corruption, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/West China Metropolitan Daily/Zhang Lei
Officers pose for photographs inside an interrogation room at a holding center of the People's Procuratorate of Sichuan province for officials suspected of corruption, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/West China...more
Officers look at monitors inside a surveillance room at a holding center of the People's Procuratorate of Sichuan province for officials suspected of corruption, in Chengdu, Sichuan province, China, December 10, 2015. REUTERS/West China Metropolitan...more
Next Slideshows
Rare tornado in Australia
A rare tornado hits the suburbs of Sydney.
Illegal jade mining in Myanmar
As China ramps up jade mining in the area the gems elude many of the illegal miners who start using heroin to help survive the harsh working conditions.
The Republican debates
Highlights from the fifth official Republican presidential debate.
Starlings in the sky
The highly social bird in unusual flock formations.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.