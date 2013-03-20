Edition:
India
Pictures | Wed Mar 20, 2013 | 11:51pm IST

Housing Cuba

<p>A woman stands with her child on the balcony of her apartment in Havana March 19, 2013. In November 2011, the government decreed that Cubans could buy and sell homes for the first time since the early days of the revolution, paving the way for a real estate market that has become an exercise in bare-knuckled capitalism. Havana was once considered an architectural jewel with an eclectic mix of colonial homes and modern Art Deco construction, but much of the city outside the touristy Old Havana district is in a dilapidated state after decades of neglect and corrosion from humidity and salty sea air. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A woman stands with her child on the balcony of her apartment in Havana March 19, 2013. In November 2011, the government decreed that Cubans could buy and sell homes for the first time since the early days of the revolution, paving the way for a real...more

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A woman stands with her child on the balcony of her apartment in Havana March 19, 2013. In November 2011, the government decreed that Cubans could buy and sell homes for the first time since the early days of the revolution, paving the way for a real estate market that has become an exercise in bare-knuckled capitalism. Havana was once considered an architectural jewel with an eclectic mix of colonial homes and modern Art Deco construction, but much of the city outside the touristy Old Havana district is in a dilapidated state after decades of neglect and corrosion from humidity and salty sea air. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
1 / 30
<p>People walk beside a house in Havana's Miramar prime real estate area March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

People walk beside a house in Havana's Miramar prime real estate area March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

People walk beside a house in Havana's Miramar prime real estate area March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
2 / 30
<p>People stand at the entrance of their colonial-style houses in Havana's prime real estate area of the "The Malecon" seafront boulevard March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

People stand at the entrance of their colonial-style houses in Havana's prime real estate area of the "The Malecon" seafront boulevard March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

People stand at the entrance of their colonial-style houses in Havana's prime real estate area of the "The Malecon" seafront boulevard March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
3 / 30
<p>A car is driven beside colonial-style houses on Havana's prime real estate area of the "The Malecon" seafront boulevard March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A car is driven beside colonial-style houses on Havana's prime real estate area of the "The Malecon" seafront boulevard March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A car is driven beside colonial-style houses on Havana's prime real estate area of the "The Malecon" seafront boulevard March 18, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
4 / 30
<p>A woman stands at the entrance of her home on sale for $5,000, in Havana's Vedado area March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A woman stands at the entrance of her home on sale for $5,000, in Havana's Vedado area March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A woman stands at the entrance of her home on sale for $5,000, in Havana's Vedado area March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
5 / 30
<p>A woman stands at the entrance of her home on sale for $5,000, in Havana's Vedado area March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A woman stands at the entrance of her home on sale for $5,000, in Havana's Vedado area March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A woman stands at the entrance of her home on sale for $5,000, in Havana's Vedado area March 19, 2013. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
6 / 30
<p>A health worker fumigates inside a home in Havana September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A health worker fumigates inside a home in Havana September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A health worker fumigates inside a home in Havana September 20, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
7 / 30
<p>Enrique Rodriguez, 67, sits inside his home in Havana January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

Enrique Rodriguez, 67, sits inside his home in Havana January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

Enrique Rodriguez, 67, sits inside his home in Havana January 4, 2012. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
8 / 30
<p>Migrant laborer Osleidis (C) and his neighbors work on the final details of his new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Migrant laborer Osleidis (C) and his neighbors work on the final details of his new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

Migrant laborer Osleidis (C) and his neighbors work on the final details of his new home built on a piece of fallow state-owned land on the outskirts of Havana July 3, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
9 / 30
<p>A man holds a pig on a leash while sitting outside his home in Santiago de Cuba December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

A man holds a pig on a leash while sitting outside his home in Santiago de Cuba December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A man holds a pig on a leash while sitting outside his home in Santiago de Cuba December 29, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
10 / 30
<p>Women look out of their apartment window in Havana April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Women look out of their apartment window in Havana April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

Women look out of their apartment window in Havana April 1, 2012. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
11 / 30
<p>Jose Ramirez stands in front of his house that he is asking $55,000 for, in the city of Ciego de Avila, central Cuba January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marc Frank</p>

Jose Ramirez stands in front of his house that he is asking $55,000 for, in the city of Ciego de Avila, central Cuba January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marc Frank

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

Jose Ramirez stands in front of his house that he is asking $55,000 for, in the city of Ciego de Avila, central Cuba January 3, 2012. REUTERS/Marc Frank

Close
12 / 30
<p>A child looks from the window of his house in Havana November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

A child looks from the window of his house in Havana November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A child looks from the window of his house in Havana November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
13 / 30
<p>A man walks past housing apartments in Havana November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

A man walks past housing apartments in Havana November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A man walks past housing apartments in Havana November 11, 2011. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
14 / 30
<p>A man hangs up clothes on the balcony of his apartment in Havana August 20, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

A man hangs up clothes on the balcony of his apartment in Havana August 20, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A man hangs up clothes on the balcony of his apartment in Havana August 20, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
15 / 30
<p>People walk past a house decorated with mural in Havana July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

People walk past a house decorated with mural in Havana July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

People walk past a house decorated with mural in Havana July 6, 2009. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
16 / 30
<p>A man cycles beside a house in Havana's upmarket Miramar district, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A man cycles beside a house in Havana's upmarket Miramar district, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A man cycles beside a house in Havana's upmarket Miramar district, November 3, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
17 / 30
<p>A woman stands at the door of her home in Havana May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A woman stands at the door of her home in Havana May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A woman stands at the door of her home in Havana May 16, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
18 / 30
<p>A man waits for customers his privately-licensed coffee stall at the entrance of his home in Havana November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

A man waits for customers his privately-licensed coffee stall at the entrance of his home in Havana November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A man waits for customers his privately-licensed coffee stall at the entrance of his home in Havana November 21, 2011. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
19 / 30
<p>Men build a new home beside an old palm-tree wood house at a farm in the village of Campo Florido, 40 kilometres (18 miles) from Havana May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan</p>

Men build a new home beside an old palm-tree wood house at a farm in the village of Campo Florido, 40 kilometres (18 miles) from Havana May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

Men build a new home beside an old palm-tree wood house at a farm in the village of Campo Florido, 40 kilometres (18 miles) from Havana May 3, 2010. REUTERS/Desmond Boylan

Close
20 / 30
<p>A man sits in the door of his house in Holguin July 25, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

A man sits in the door of his house in Holguin July 25, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A man sits in the door of his house in Holguin July 25, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
21 / 30
<p>A woman carries a ventilator outside her house as Hurricane Ike approaches in Playa Giron on the south coast of Cuba September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

A woman carries a ventilator outside her house as Hurricane Ike approaches in Playa Giron on the south coast of Cuba September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A woman carries a ventilator outside her house as Hurricane Ike approaches in Playa Giron on the south coast of Cuba September 8, 2008. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
22 / 30
<p>A man walks past a house in San Antonio de los Banos, Havana, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

A man walks past a house in San Antonio de los Banos, Havana, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A man walks past a house in San Antonio de los Banos, Havana, June 27, 2007. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
23 / 30
<p>A woman stands on the balcony of her house, which is located along the block-long painting known as "Callejon de Hamel" (Hamel street) in Centro Havana October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva</p>

A woman stands on the balcony of her house, which is located along the block-long painting known as "Callejon de Hamel" (Hamel street) in Centro Havana October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A woman stands on the balcony of her house, which is located along the block-long painting known as "Callejon de Hamel" (Hamel street) in Centro Havana October 10, 2006. REUTERS/Jorge Silva

Close
24 / 30
<p>A family steps out of a house next to a door decorated with doves in Havana March 17, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

A family steps out of a house next to a door decorated with doves in Havana March 17, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

A family steps out of a house next to a door decorated with doves in Havana March 17, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
25 / 30
<p>Children sit at the door of a house next to an old man in Havana December 3, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria</p>

Children sit at the door of a house next to an old man in Havana December 3, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

Children sit at the door of a house next to an old man in Havana December 3, 2006. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Close
26 / 30
<p>Meple, a psychologist and university professor, walks down the staircase as his seven-month old daughter Africa takes a nap on a mat on the floor at their home in the Cerro neighborhood in Havana July 22, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

Meple, a psychologist and university professor, walks down the staircase as his seven-month old daughter Africa takes a nap on a mat on the floor at their home in the Cerro neighborhood in Havana July 22, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

Meple, a psychologist and university professor, walks down the staircase as his seven-month old daughter Africa takes a nap on a mat on the floor at their home in the Cerro neighborhood in Havana July 22, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
27 / 30
<p>Juan Carlos Flores, a poet and performance artist, lights a cigarette in the kitchen of his apartment in Alamar July 17, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

Juan Carlos Flores, a poet and performance artist, lights a cigarette in the kitchen of his apartment in Alamar July 17, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

Juan Carlos Flores, a poet and performance artist, lights a cigarette in the kitchen of his apartment in Alamar July 17, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
28 / 30
<p>Film historian Zoia Barash, 72, drinks a cup of tea in her apartment in Havana September 5, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut</p>

Film historian Zoia Barash, 72, drinks a cup of tea in her apartment in Havana September 5, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

Film historian Zoia Barash, 72, drinks a cup of tea in her apartment in Havana September 5, 2007. REUTERS/Claudia Daut

Close
29 / 30
<p>People stand outside their house in Havana January 1, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa</p>

People stand outside their house in Havana January 1, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Wednesday, March 20, 2013

People stand outside their house in Havana January 1, 2009. REUTERS/Enrique De La Osa

Close
30 / 30
View Again
View Next
Bullet-proof fashion

Bullet-proof fashion

Next Slideshows

Bullet-proof fashion

Bullet-proof fashion

A Colorado company launches a bullet-proof clothing line.

20 Mar 2013
Before he was Pope

Before he was Pope

Images from the life of Cardinal Jorge Mario Bergoglio.

20 Mar 2013
Red carpet moments

Red carpet moments

Indian leaders welcoming world leaders, and being welcomed, on various official visits.

20 Mar 2013
Photo focus: Yoga

Photo focus: Yoga

Yoga Practicing yoga has spread from the banks of India's river Ganges to the prisons of Mexico City.

19 Mar 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

India observes International Yoga Day

India observes International Yoga Day

Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast