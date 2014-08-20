Edition:
How do I look?

Victoria Beckham is seen through a window applying make-up before an LA Galaxy news conference, July 13, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Victoria Beckham is seen through a window applying make-up before an LA Galaxy news conference, July 13, 2007. REUTERS/Toby Melville

Jennifer Hudson has makeup applied before she performs on NBC's Today Show in Manhattan, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Jennifer Hudson has makeup applied before she performs on NBC's Today Show in Manhattan, August 19, 2014. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Caleb Followill, lead singer for Kings of Leon, looks in a mirror before performing on NBC's Today' show in New York, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Caleb Followill, lead singer for Kings of Leon, looks in a mirror before performing on NBC's Today' show in New York, July 31, 2009. REUTERS/Brendan McDermid

Anna Kournikova looks up at a mirror inside a model car at Autoshow 2006 in Istanbul, November 2, 2006. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

Anna Kournikova looks up at a mirror inside a model car at Autoshow 2006 in Istanbul, November 2, 2006. REUTERS/Fatih Saribas

Rihanna has her make-up done onstage before an outdoor concert in New York's Times Square during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America, November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Rihanna has her make-up done onstage before an outdoor concert in New York's Times Square during an appearance on ABC's Good Morning America, November 24, 2009. REUTERS/Finbarr O'Reilly

Hugh Jackman is made up as he shoots a commercial in Budapest, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Hugh Jackman is made up as he shoots a commercial in Budapest, September 1, 2011. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr checks her make-up backstage in preparation for the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Hollywood, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Victoria's Secret model Miranda Kerr checks her make-up backstage in preparation for the Victoria's Secret fashion show in Hollywood, November 15, 2007. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni

Paris Hilton looks at a mirror during a news conference in Broumana, July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Paris Hilton looks at a mirror during a news conference in Broumana, July 3, 2009. REUTERS/Mohamed Azakir

Bono has makeup applied before speaking during the second night of the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Bono has makeup applied before speaking during the second night of the 2004 Democratic National Convention in Boston, July 27, 2004. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Kelly Osbourne has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Kelly Osbourne has makeup applied before The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Gloria Estefan has her makeup done backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Gloria Estefan has her makeup done backstage before the start of the Heart Truth's Red Dress Fashion Show during New York Fashion Week, February 8, 2012. REUTERS/Lucas Jackson

Queen Elizabeth II looks in a mirror while at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, May 11, 2006. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Queen Elizabeth II looks in a mirror while at the Royal Windsor Horse Show in Windsor, May 11, 2006. REUTERS/Eddie Keogh

Ciara has make-up applied prior to performing at a party on the eve of the World Music Awards in Monte Carlo, November 3, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

Ciara has make-up applied prior to performing at a party on the eve of the World Music Awards in Monte Carlo, November 3, 2007. REUTERS/Eric Gaillard

German ChancellorAngela Merkel has make-up applied before addressing supporters at her party's election headquarters in Berlin, September 18, 2005. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

German ChancellorAngela Merkel has make-up applied before addressing supporters at her party's election headquarters in Berlin, September 18, 2005. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Pamela Anderson has her nose touched up before taking part in a parade in Vancouver, November 26, 2005. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Pamela Anderson has her nose touched up before taking part in a parade in Vancouver, November 26, 2005. REUTERS/Andy Clark

Actress Roselyn Sanchez has makeup applied before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Actress Roselyn Sanchez has makeup applied before the The Heart Truth's Red Dress Collection fashion show in New York, February 6, 2013. REUTERS/Carlo Allegri

Oprah Winfrey has makeup reapplied to her face during a break in a taping in Chicago, September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Frank Polich

Oprah Winfrey has makeup reapplied to her face during a break in a taping in Chicago, September 8, 2009. REUTERS/Frank Polich

