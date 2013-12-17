Edition:
How to be a butler

Butler George Telford checks his collar during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. Demand for British-trained butlers has surged in the last year from areas like China, Russia and the Middle East, according to local media. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Butler George Telford checks his collar during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. Demand for British-trained butlers has surged in the last year from areas like China, Russia and the Middle East, according to local media. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Butler trainee Ben Mandeng serves a glass of champagne to course manager Sara Vestin during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, Britain, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Butler trainee Ben Mandeng serves a glass of champagne to course manager Sara Vestin during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, Britain, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Butler trainee Ben Mandeng serves a glass of champagne to course manager Sara Vestin during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, Britain, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Butler George Telford removes marks from the trousers of trainee butler Dwayne Cross before a party during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Butler George Telford removes marks from the trousers of trainee butler Dwayne Cross before a party during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Butler George Telford removes marks from the trousers of trainee butler Dwayne Cross before a party during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Trainee butler Nicky Griffiths practises waiting on butler George Telford during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Trainee butler Nicky Griffiths practises waiting on butler George Telford during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Trainee butler Nicky Griffiths practises waiting on butler George Telford during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Trainee butler Dwayne Cross learns how to use a feather duster during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Trainee butler Dwayne Cross learns how to use a feather duster during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Trainee butler Dwayne Cross learns how to use a feather duster during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Trainee butlers Georgina Browne and Dwayne Cross fold clothes for house guests during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Trainee butlers Georgina Browne and Dwayne Cross fold clothes for house guests during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Trainee butlers Georgina Browne and Dwayne Cross fold clothes for house guests during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Butler George Telford teaches trainee butlers about how to behave and present themselves using a cake stand during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Butler George Telford teaches trainee butlers about how to behave and present themselves using a cake stand during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Butler George Telford teaches trainee butlers about how to behave and present themselves using a cake stand during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

House owner Johnny Kerr and butler George Telford (R) talk ahead of a party at a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

House owner Johnny Kerr and butler George Telford (R) talk ahead of a party at a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

House owner Johnny Kerr and butler George Telford (R) talk ahead of a party at a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Trainee butlers Dom Ogacion waits for instructions during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Trainee butlers Dom Ogacion waits for instructions during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Trainee butlers Dom Ogacion waits for instructions during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 19, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Butler George Telford talk to trainees about posture during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Butler George Telford talk to trainees about posture during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Butler George Telford talk to trainees about posture during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Butler George Telford and trainee butlers carry punch and canapes during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Butler George Telford and trainee butlers carry punch and canapes during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Butler George Telford and trainee butlers carry punch and canapes during a butler training course at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 20, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Trainee butlers wait to have their performance judged at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Trainee butlers wait to have their performance judged at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

Trainee butlers wait to have their performance judged at Morley Hall in Norfolk, July 18, 2013. REUTERS/Olivia Harris

