Pictures | Wed Apr 6, 2016 | 5:50am IST

How to build a bomb

An improvised explosive devise detonates at an explosives training and demonstration held by agents with the Newark New Jersey FBI Field office designed to educate bomb technicians, first responders, and the chemical industry on the potential uses of common industrial and household chemicals in the manufacturing of improvised explosives, at a Police training facility in Edison, New Jersey, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
An improvised explosive devise detonates at an explosives training and demonstration held by agents with the Newark New Jersey FBI Field office designed to educate bomb technicians, first responders, and the chemical industry on the potential uses of common industrial and household chemicals in the manufacturing of improvised explosives, at a Police training facility in Edison, New Jersey, April 5, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Segar
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Chris White oversees an explosives training and demonstration. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Items that can be used in various explosive devices. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
First responders look on. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Chris White pours nitromethane into a container as he prepares an explosive mixture. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A small improvised explosive detonates in a field. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
An FBI Bomb Technician logo is seen on a Special Agent's jacket. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
Items that can be used in various explosive devices. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
An FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent walks away after placing a small improvised explosive in a field. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
FBI Special agent Marcus Iticovici clears away from an explosive. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
A container of black powder. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Chris White prepares an explosive mixture. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent John Antman detonates an improvised explosive. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
An explosives strong box. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
FBI Bomb Technician Special Agent Brian Corcoran at the demonstration. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
An improvised explosive devise detonates. REUTERS/Mike Segar

Reuters / Wednesday, April 06, 2016
