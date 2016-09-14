How to build a castle
A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France. The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and rules of the 13th Century. Construction...more
Stonecutter and massons work at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Women work at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A man works at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Stonecutters tools are seen at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A worker walks in a winch drum at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Workers carry stones at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A stonecutter works at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Colour test are seen on a wall of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
View of the timber work in castle bedroom at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Clement Guerard, blacksmith at the site since 1999, poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A blue print and a model of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Thierry Baupain poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
View of the castle bedroom at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Tiler Bruno Feval poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A view of the blue print of the Chateau de Guedelon. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
View of the frontage of the Chateau de Guedelon at the construction site near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Stonecutter Eugene Kedadra poses in his workshop at the construction site. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
View of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Mason Guillaume Glotin poses in his workshop at the construction site. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Next Slideshows
Portraits of Powell
Former Secretary of State Colin Powell called Donald Trump "a national disgrace" in recently hacked emails, according to news reports.
Desperation in South Africa's City of Gold
Illegal gold miners seek their fortune deep under Johannesburg, risking flooding, fires or rockfalls in 100-year-old tunnels compromised by unauthorized and...
Make America Wear Hats Again
Donald Trump's slogan "Make America Great Again" has inspired voters and parodies.
Journey to Mecca
Muslim faithful make the annual haj pilgrimage to the holy city of Mecca.
MORE IN PICTURES
Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan
Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.
India this week
A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.
India vs Pakistan
Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.
Ramadan in India
Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire
Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.
Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations
A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.
Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul
Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.
Rehabilitating New York's injured birds
Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.