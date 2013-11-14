How to build a castle
General view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Stonecutters tools are seen at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. The Guedelon castle is a French medieval chateau-fort being built using the techniques, materials and...more
View of the timber work in castle bedroom at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Colour test are seen on a wall of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Clement Guerard, blacksmith at the site since 1999, poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A blue print and a model of the Chateau de Guedelon are displayed at the construction site near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
View of the castle bedroom at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Thierry Baupain, woodcutter at the site since 1999, poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
General view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
View of the frontage of the Chateau de Guedelon at the construction site near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
General view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29,2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Britain's engineer student Cloe from Northampton walks in a winch drum at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Bruno Feval, tiler at the site since 2004, poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Masons work at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Eugene Kedadra, stonecutter at the site since 1999, poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
General view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Guillaume Glotin, mason at the site since 2006, poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
General view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Jean Sebastien Roll, quarryman at the site since 2013, poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A view of the blue print of the Chateau de Guedelon is seen at the construction site near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France October 29,2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
View of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
Stephane Boudy, carpenter at the site since 1999, poses in his workshop at the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France, October 29, 2013. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A 2005 file picture shows a map of the final look of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
A 2005 file picture shows a general view of the construction site of the Chateau de Guedelon near Treigny in the Burgundy region of France. REUTERS/Jacky Naegelen
