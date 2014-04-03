How to build a satellite
Engineer Mikhail Venin works on an antenna for the Express AM8 new generation geostationary telecommunications heavy satellite at the large-sized transformed mechanical systems center of the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems company in the...more
Engineer Mikhail Venin works on an antenna for the Express AM8 new generation geostationary telecommunications heavy satellite at the large-sized transformed mechanical systems center of the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems company in the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk April 2, 2014. The Express AM6 is a new generation satellite providing services including Russian governmental and presidential mobile communication, digital television and broadcasting, according to the Reshetnev company representatives. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Specialists of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise work on a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Specialists of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise work on a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Fitters of space apparatus work on the GLONASS-M space navigation satellite inside an assembly workshop, April 2, 2014. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS) is a Russian satellite navigation system similar to the Global Positioning System...more
Fitters of space apparatus work on the GLONASS-M space navigation satellite inside an assembly workshop, April 2, 2014. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS) is a Russian satellite navigation system similar to the Global Positioning System (GPS) of the U.S., designed for military and civil purposes. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An interior view of the large-sized transformed mechanical systems center at the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems company, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An interior view of the large-sized transformed mechanical systems center at the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems company, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Employees of an electric-testing laboratory simulate sunlight by means of forty 1000-watt lamps as they work on the Gonets-M low-orbital communication space satellite, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Employees of an electric-testing laboratory simulate sunlight by means of forty 1000-watt lamps as they work on the Gonets-M low-orbital communication space satellite, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Sergei Mareev, electricity specialist of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise, works on a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Sergei Mareev, electricity specialist of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise, works on a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Andrei Khrustov, chief engineer of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research and production enterprise, inspects a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Andrei Khrustov, chief engineer of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research and production enterprise, inspects a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An employee selects aluminum templates for the production of multi-layered shield-vacuum thermal isolation items for space satellites at a workshop, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
An employee selects aluminum templates for the production of multi-layered shield-vacuum thermal isolation items for space satellites at a workshop, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A milling-machine operator produces aluminum details for space satellites at a workshop, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
A milling-machine operator produces aluminum details for space satellites at a workshop, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Head of an electrical testing laboratory Oleg Trifonov makes preparations before simulating sunlight by means of forty 1000-watt lamps while working on a Gonets-M low-orbital communication space satellite inside an assembly workshop, April 2, 2014....more
Head of an electrical testing laboratory Oleg Trifonov makes preparations before simulating sunlight by means of forty 1000-watt lamps while working on a Gonets-M low-orbital communication space satellite inside an assembly workshop, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Andrei Khrustov, chief engineer of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise, inspects a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Andrei Khrustov, chief engineer of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise, inspects a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin
Next Slideshows
Vote for Vader
The Dark Lord is running for president of Ukraine.
A community buried
The aftermath of the deadly Washington mudslide.
Queen Elizabeth's toys
Toys that belonged to a young Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret.
The art of Ai Weiwei
Creations from Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei.
MORE IN PICTURES
Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs
The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.
Quebec battles floods
Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.
Meet France's new First Lady
French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
MTV Movie and TV Awards
Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.
Cuba hosts first transgender Mass
For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.
MTV's rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.
Mexico's poppy war
The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.
MTVs rained-out red carpet
A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.