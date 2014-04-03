Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Apr 3, 2014 | 9:40pm IST

How to build a satellite

<p>Engineer Mikhail Venin works on an antenna for the Express AM8 new generation geostationary telecommunications heavy satellite at the large-sized transformed mechanical systems center of the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems company in the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk April 2, 2014. The Express AM6 is a new generation satellite providing services including Russian governmental and presidential mobile communication, digital television and broadcasting, according to the Reshetnev company representatives. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Engineer Mikhail Venin works on an antenna for the Express AM8 new generation geostationary telecommunications heavy satellite at the large-sized transformed mechanical systems center of the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems company in the...more

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Engineer Mikhail Venin works on an antenna for the Express AM8 new generation geostationary telecommunications heavy satellite at the large-sized transformed mechanical systems center of the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems company in the Siberian town of Zheleznogorsk April 2, 2014. The Express AM6 is a new generation satellite providing services including Russian governmental and presidential mobile communication, digital television and broadcasting, according to the Reshetnev company representatives. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
1 / 11
<p>Specialists of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise work on a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Specialists of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise work on a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Specialists of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise work on a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
2 / 11
<p>Fitters of space apparatus work on the GLONASS-M space navigation satellite inside an assembly workshop, April 2, 2014. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS) is a Russian satellite navigation system similar to the Global Positioning System (GPS) of the U.S., designed for military and civil purposes. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Fitters of space apparatus work on the GLONASS-M space navigation satellite inside an assembly workshop, April 2, 2014. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS) is a Russian satellite navigation system similar to the Global Positioning System...more

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Fitters of space apparatus work on the GLONASS-M space navigation satellite inside an assembly workshop, April 2, 2014. The Global Navigation Satellite System (GLONASS) is a Russian satellite navigation system similar to the Global Positioning System (GPS) of the U.S., designed for military and civil purposes. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
3 / 11
<p>An interior view of the large-sized transformed mechanical systems center at the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems company, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

An interior view of the large-sized transformed mechanical systems center at the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems company, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, April 03, 2014

An interior view of the large-sized transformed mechanical systems center at the Reshetnev Information Satellite Systems company, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
4 / 11
<p>Employees of an electric-testing laboratory simulate sunlight by means of forty 1000-watt lamps as they work on the Gonets-M low-orbital communication space satellite, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Employees of an electric-testing laboratory simulate sunlight by means of forty 1000-watt lamps as they work on the Gonets-M low-orbital communication space satellite, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Employees of an electric-testing laboratory simulate sunlight by means of forty 1000-watt lamps as they work on the Gonets-M low-orbital communication space satellite, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
5 / 11
<p>Sergei Mareev, electricity specialist of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise, works on a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Sergei Mareev, electricity specialist of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise, works on a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Sergei Mareev, electricity specialist of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise, works on a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
6 / 11
<p>Andrei Khrustov, chief engineer of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research and production enterprise, inspects a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Andrei Khrustov, chief engineer of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research and production enterprise, inspects a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Andrei Khrustov, chief engineer of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research and production enterprise, inspects a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
7 / 11
<p>An employee selects aluminum templates for the production of multi-layered shield-vacuum thermal isolation items for space satellites at a workshop, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

An employee selects aluminum templates for the production of multi-layered shield-vacuum thermal isolation items for space satellites at a workshop, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, April 03, 2014

An employee selects aluminum templates for the production of multi-layered shield-vacuum thermal isolation items for space satellites at a workshop, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
8 / 11
<p>A milling-machine operator produces aluminum details for space satellites at a workshop, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

A milling-machine operator produces aluminum details for space satellites at a workshop, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, April 03, 2014

A milling-machine operator produces aluminum details for space satellites at a workshop, April 1, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
9 / 11
<p>Head of an electrical testing laboratory Oleg Trifonov makes preparations before simulating sunlight by means of forty 1000-watt lamps while working on a Gonets-M low-orbital communication space satellite inside an assembly workshop, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Head of an electrical testing laboratory Oleg Trifonov makes preparations before simulating sunlight by means of forty 1000-watt lamps while working on a Gonets-M low-orbital communication space satellite inside an assembly workshop, April 2, 2014....more

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Head of an electrical testing laboratory Oleg Trifonov makes preparations before simulating sunlight by means of forty 1000-watt lamps while working on a Gonets-M low-orbital communication space satellite inside an assembly workshop, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
10 / 11
<p>Andrei Khrustov, chief engineer of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise, inspects a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin</p>

Andrei Khrustov, chief engineer of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise, inspects a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Thursday, April 03, 2014

Andrei Khrustov, chief engineer of the "Kvant" (Quantum) research-and-production enterprise, inspects a solar battery for the Express AM6, April 2, 2014. REUTERS/Ilya Naymushin

Close
11 / 11
View Again
View Next
Vote for Vader

Vote for Vader

Next Slideshows

Vote for Vader

Vote for Vader

The Dark Lord is running for president of Ukraine.

03 Apr 2014
A community buried

A community buried

The aftermath of the deadly Washington mudslide.

03 Apr 2014
Queen Elizabeth's toys

Queen Elizabeth's toys

Toys that belonged to a young Queen Elizabeth and her sister Princess Margaret.

02 Apr 2014
The art of Ai Weiwei

The art of Ai Weiwei

Creations from Chinese dissident artist Ai Weiwei.

02 Apr 2014

MORE IN PICTURES

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

Inside compound of polygamous leader Warren Jeffs

The Utah mansion where convicted pedophile and polygamous religious sect leader Warren Jeffs once lived is being purchased by one of his former wives, who hopes to make it a tourist attraction and home for people who have left the church.

Quebec battles floods

Quebec battles floods

Flooding from heavy spring rainfall inundated thousands of residences and forced the evacuation of homes as the worst flooding in decades hits the Canadian province of Quebec.

Meet France's new First Lady

Meet France's new First Lady

French President-elect Emmanuel Macron�s wife has been constantly by his side during his campaign, managing his agenda, editing his speeches and advising him on his stage presence.

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

MTV Movie and TV Awards

MTV Movie and TV Awards

Highlights from the MTV Movie and TV Awards.

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

Cuba hosts first transgender Mass

For decades belonging to a religion and being anything but heterosexual was stigmatized in Communist-ruled, macho Cuba, making the Mass held by three transgender pastors in the western Cuban city of Matanzas all the more groundbreaking.

MTV's rained-out red carpet

MTV's rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

Mexico's poppy war

Mexico's poppy war

The Mexican army is fighting a surge in violence for control of poppy country against gangs that have engulfed the state of Guerrero in a war to control poppy fields.

MTVs rained-out red carpet

MTVs rained-out red carpet

A rare spell of wet weather in Los Angeles shut down the red carpet before the awards show.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures