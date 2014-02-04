How to feed a protest
A combination of pictures shows dishes and a cigarette served by volunteers to anti-government protesters guarding barricades during a protracted stand-off with riot police in Kiev, February 4, 2014. During the more than two months that Ukrainian anti-government protesters have been holding out in a tent camp and at barricades in central Kiev, during temperatures that frequently drop to -30 degrees Celsius, no one has been going hungry. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The sandwich in this picture is made with minced garlic salo, a Ukrainian food made from pork fat, topped with a pickled cucumber. The efficiency of the food supply system, organised by volunteers who cook up donated food and deliver it to the front line, shows an astonishing degree of self-sufficiency of the Maidan opposition movement. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
The sandwich in this picture is made with butter, raspberry jam and nuts. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A picture shows a cup of tea served by volunteers to anti-government protesters guarding barricades during a protracted stand-off with riot police in Kiev. This typical Ukrainian drink is made of black tea, ginger, raspberry, cranberry and lemon. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A sandwich with salo, a typical Ukrainian food made of pork fat. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A plate of pickles, onion and cheese. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A Pampushky, a Ukranian Christmas doughnut, filled with poppy seeds and apricot jam. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A bowl of Ukrainian salad, made of potatoes, pickled cucumber, mushrooms, ham, nuts, cheese and mayonnaise. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A jar of macaroni soup, in Ukraine known as Mevina soup REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A plate of sandwiches with pork sausage; in the former Soviet Union this was known as Doktorskaya Kolbasa. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A jar of borsch, a typical Ukrainian beetroot soup. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
Cigarettes serve for many protesters as an important means to pass the time during their long shifts of manning barricades against possible attacks by riot police. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
A bowl of potatoes with tushonka, a type of canned stewed meat. REUTERS/Thomas Peter
