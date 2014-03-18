Edition:
India
Pictures | Tue Mar 18, 2014 | 9:25pm IST

How to stop a hijacking

<p>An instructor from the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp pushes a student's jaw as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety inside a scale model of a passenger jet at a flight attendant training center on the outskirts of Beijing, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Trainees of the Tianjiao Special Guard/Security Consultant bodyguard training camp watch their instructor use a scarf to cover a student's head, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Trainees practice emergency evacuation, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Trainees listen to an instructor speak during a special course on flight safety, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>An instructor holds a student by his neck as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>A trainee opens a cabin door inside a scale model of a passenger jet during an emergency evacuation, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>An instructor holds a student by his neck as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Trainees listen to an instructor about how to open a cabin door inside a scale model of a passenger jet, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>An instructor uses a scarf to cover a student's head as trainees watch him demonstrate close-quarter combat skills during a special course on flight safety, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Trainees stand in line as they attend a special course on flight safety, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

<p>Trainees listen to an instructor about how to open a cabin door inside a scale model of a passenger jet, March 18, 2014. REUTERS/Jason Lee</p>

