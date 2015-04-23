Hubble: A space odyssey
A Hubble telescope photograph of the iconic Eagle Nebula's Pillars of Creation. By comparing 1995 and 2014 pictures, astronomers noticed a lengthening of a narrow jet-like feature that may have been ejected from a newly forming star. Over the...more
The tempestuous stellar nursery called the Carina Nebula, located 7,500 light-years away from Earth in the southern constellation Carina. REUTERS/NASA
An aesthetic close-up of cosmic clouds and stellar winds featuring LL Orionis, interacting with the Orion Nebula flow. Adrift in Orion's stellar nursery and still in its formative years, variable star LL Orionis produces a wind more energetic than...more
A view of gas pillars in the M16 Eagle Nebula. REUTERS/NASA
A section of the Tarantula Nebula, located within the Large Magellanic Cloud. The LMC is a small nearby galaxy that orbits our galaxy, the Milky Way, and appears as a blurred blob in our skies. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/Hubble
A spiral galaxy known as NGC 1433, about 32 million light-years from Earth. REUTERS/ESA/Hubble/NASA
Star V838 Monocerotis's - V838 Mon - light echo, which is about six light years in diameter. REUTERS/ NASA, ESA, H. E. Bond (STScI)
Star cluster NGC 2060, a loose collection of stars in 30 Doradus, located in the heart of the Tarantula Nebula 170,000 light-years away in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small, satellite galaxy of our Milky Way. REUTERS/NASA/European Southern...more
A view of the Whirlpool Galaxy's curving arms where newborn stars reside and its yellowish central core that serves as home for older stars. REUTERS/NASA
One of the largest mosaics ever assembled from Hubble photos shows several million young stars vying for attention amid a raucous stellar breeding ground in 30 Doradus, a star-forming complex located in the heart of the Tarantula nebula. ...more
An image of a small region within a hotbed of star formation M17, also known as the Omega or Swan Nebula, located about 5,500 light-years from Earth in the constellation Sagittarius. REUTERS/NASA/ESA/J. Hester
U Camelopardalis, or U Cam for short, a star nearing the end of its life located in the constellation of Camelopardalis, near the North Celestial Pole. REUTERS/ESA/Hubble, NASA and H. Olofsson
An image of the Eagle Nebula reveals a tall, dense tower of gas being sculpted by ultraviolet light from a group of massive, hot stars. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
An image of the Antennae galaxies, as the two galaxies smash together, during which time billions of stars are born, mostly in groups and clusters. The brightest and most compact of these are called super star clusters. REUTERS/NASA,...more
An image of the Pencil Nebula shows remnants from a star that exploded thousands of years ago. REUTERS/NASA
Supernova remnant 0509-67.5, located in the Large Magellanic Cloud, a small galaxy about 170,000 light-years from Earth. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, CXC, SAO, Hubble Heritage Team
An image of the Bug Nebula shows impressive walls of compressed gas, laced with trailing strands and bubbling outflows. A dark, dusty torus surrounds the inner nebula (seen at the upper right). At the heart of the turmoil is one of the hottest stars...more
The 'Black Eye' galaxy, so named because an ancient cosmic smashup produced a dark ring and a roiling, conflicted interior. What looks like a black eye in the image is actually a dark band of dust that stands out vividly in front of the galaxy's...more
An image of a nebula about 170,000 light-years away. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, Hubble Heritage Team
An image shows a giant star-forming nebula with massive young stellar clusters. REUTERS/NASA, ESA, and the Hubble Heritage/Handout
A pair of interacting galaxies consisting of NGC 5754, the large spiral on the right, and NGC 5752, the smaller companion in the bottom left. NGC 5754's internal structure has hardly been disturbed by the interaction. The outer structure does exhibit...more
An image of the Orion nebula shows four monstrously massive stars at the center of the cloud. REUTERS/ NASA/JPL-Caltech/T. Megeath/University of Toledo/M. Robberto/STScI
A massive star known as Eta Carinae in our Milky Way galaxy that experts believe might explode in a supernova in the astronomically near future. REUTERS/NASA/Handout
The planet Jupiter is shown with one of its moons, Ganymede (bottom), in this NASA handout taken April 9, 2007. Scientists using the Hubble Space Telescope have confirmed that the Jupiter-orbiting moon Ganymede has an ocean beneath its icy surface,...more
The staggering aftermath of an encounter between two galaxies, resulting in a ring-shaped galaxy and a long-tailed companion. The collision between the two parent galaxies produced a shockwave effect that first drew matter into the center and then...more
A view of AM 1316-241, made up of two interacting galaxies - a spiral galaxy in front of an elliptical galaxy. The starlight from the background galaxy is partially obscured by the bands and filaments of dust associated with the foreground spiral...more
A view of Mars made from a series of exposures taken over a fify-two minute period. REUTERS/J. Bell/Cornell U/and M. Wolff
An image of a type 2 Seyfert galaxy that lies 13 million light-years away in the southern constellation Circinus. The galaxy has a compact center and is believed to contain a massive black hole. REUTERS/NASA
An image of galaxy NGC 1512 showing a monster area - 2,400 light-years across - filled with clusters of infant stars. REUTERS/NASA
The Hubble telescope took a close-up look at this heavenly icon, revealing the cloud's intricate structure. This detailed view of the horse's head was released April 24, 2001 to celebrate the orbiting observatory's eleventh anniversary....more
Image taken from Hubble space telescope shows a crater on an object called 8405 Asbolus, a 48 mile-wide chuck of ice and dust that lies between Saturn and Uranus. Astronomers using the telescope found what looks like a fresh water crater less than 10...more
A bizarre comet-like X-pattern of filamentary structures circling about 90 million miles from Earth. It is believed the object was created by the collision of two asteroids. REUTERS/NASA/ESA
The first visible-light snapshot of a planet circling another star. Estimated to be no more than three times Jupiter's mass the planet, called Fomalhaut b, orbits the bright southern star Fomalhaut, located 25 light-years away. REUTERS/NASA/ESA
An image of a ghostly ring of dark matter in a galaxy cluster designated Cl 0024 17. Astronomers call the ring one of the strongest pieces of evidence to date for the existence of dark matter and suggest the ring was produced from a collision between...more
A coil-shaped Helix Nebula showing a fine web of filamentary 'bicycle-spoke' features embedded in the colorful red and blue ring of gas. At 650 light-years away, the Helix is one of the nearest planetary nebulae to Earth. A planetary nebula is the...more
