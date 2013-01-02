Hugh Hefner's girlfriends
Hugh Hefner and his fiancee, Playboy Playmate Crystal Harris, arrive at the opening night gala of the 2011 TCM Classic Film Festival featuring a screening of a restoration of 'An American In Paris' in Hollywood, California April 28, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
hugh Hefner says that he is now dating Miss November 2010 Shera Bechard. The 85-year-old magazine mogul moved on to Bechard after Crystal Harris had second thoughts about becoming the third Mrs. Hugh Hefner. Bechard, a 27-year-old French-Canadian model and fledgling actress, moved into the Playboy Mansion in April. REUTERS/Courtesy of Playboy
Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner and girlfriends Anna Sophia Berglund (L) and Shera Bechard arrive at the Society of Singers annual dinner in Beverly Hills, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner and girlfriends Anna Sophia Berglund (L) and Shera Bechard arrive at the Society of Singers annual dinner in Beverly Hills, California September 19, 2011. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Playboy magazine founder Hugh Hefner shares a laugh with girlfriends Holly Madison (R), Kendra Wilkinson (2nd R) and Bridget Marquardt (2nd L), and the 2006 Playmate of the Year Kara Monaco (far L) at a reception for Monaco at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 4, 2006. REUTERS/Chris Pizzello
Hugh Hefner squeezes the calf of one of his seven girlfriends on his arrival at Stansted Airport in Britain, May 16, 2001. REUTERS/File
Hugh Hefner and girlfriend Holly Madison attend the 30th annual Playboy Jazz Festival at the Hollywood Bowl in Hollywood, June 14, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Hugh Hefner awaits his ride while girlfriends Holly Madison (C) and Bridget Marquardt (R) look inside a 1988 Mercedes-Benz 560SEL stretch limousine in Beverly Hills, September 10, 2003. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Hugh Hefner kisses girlfriend Kendra Wilkinson after their arrival at his 80th birthday party in Munich's famous club P1, May 31, 2006. REUTERS/Michaela Rehle
Hugh Hefner and girlfriend Holly Madison view photographs from selections of the Playboy archives, at Christie's in Beverly Hills, September 10, 2003. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Hugh Hefner and girlfriends arrive at an awards ceremony in Hollywood, June 8, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Hugh Hefner is joined by former girlfriend Barbi Benton (L) and current girlfriend Holly Madison during an ESPY Awards pre-party at the Playboy Mansion in Beverly Hills, July 12, 2005. REUTERS/Robert Galbraith
Hugh Hefner and girlfriends Holly Madison (2nd L), Bridget Marquardt (2nd R) and Kendra Wilkinson (R) arrive at the E! Entertainment television summer splash party in Hollywood, August 1, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hugh Hefner and girlfriend Holly Madison pose at a reception in Los Angeles, June 28, 2007. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Hugh Hefner laughs as he poses for pictures with his seven girlfriends (L to R) Tiffany, Tina, Michelle, Dalene, Stephanie, Kimberley and Regina in May 2001. REUTERS/File
Hugh Hefner talks with two of his seven girlfriends, Tiffany Holliday (C) and Buffy Tyler, during his 75th birthday party at Studio 54 inside the MGM Grand hotel-casino in Las Vegas, March 2, 2001. REUTERS/File
Hugh Hefner and girlfriend Holly Madison laugh as he addresses questions at a panel for "The Girls Next Door" at the Television Critic's Association Summer press tour in Beverly Hills, July 17, 2005. REUTERS/Mario Anzuoni
Hugh Hefner and girlfriend Holly Madison attend a party at the Playboy Mansion in Los Angeles, May 8, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Hugh Hefner and his three live-in girlfriends (L-R) Kendra Wilkinson, Bridget Marquardt and Holly Madison arrive at the American Cinematheque annual benefit gala in Beverly Hills, October 13, 2006. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Hugh Hefner along with his girlfriends Holly Madison (L), Bridget Marquardt and Kendra Wilkinson (R), arrive for the premiere of "The House Bunny" in Los Angeles, August 20, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
Hugh Hefner arrives with girlfriends Kendra Wilkinson (L) and Bridget Marquardt for his 80th birthday party in Munich's famous club P1, May 31, 2006. REUTERS/File
Hugh Hefner and girlfriend Holly Madison arrive at a party in Los Angeles, August 7, 2008. REUTERS/Fred Prouser
