Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Oct 29, 2016 | 1:05am IST

Huma for Hillary

Hillary Clinton talks to staff members, including aide Huma Abedin, onboard her campaign plane in White Plains, New York, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton talks to staff members, including aide Huma Abedin, onboard her campaign plane in White Plains, New York, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Friday, October 28, 2016
Hillary Clinton talks to staff members, including aide Huma Abedin, onboard her campaign plane in White Plains, New York, October 28, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
1 / 20
Huma Abedin arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Huma Abedin arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Sunday, September 18, 2016
Huma Abedin arrives at Ronald Reagan Washington National Airport in Washington, September 17, 2016. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
2 / 20
Huma Abedin waits in the wings as Hillary Clinton makes a campaign stop in Fresno, California, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Huma Abedin waits in the wings as Hillary Clinton makes a campaign stop in Fresno, California, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake

Reuters / Sunday, June 05, 2016
Huma Abedin waits in the wings as Hillary Clinton makes a campaign stop in Fresno, California, June 4, 2016. REUTERS/Mike Blake
Close
3 / 20
Hillary Clinton arrives for a news conference, followed by her communications director Jen Palmieri (rear L) and aide Huma Abedin (rear R), on the airport tarmac in White Plains, New York, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton arrives for a news conference, followed by her communications director Jen Palmieri (rear L) and aide Huma Abedin (rear R), on the airport tarmac in White Plains, New York, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Thursday, September 08, 2016
Hillary Clinton arrives for a news conference, followed by her communications director Jen Palmieri (rear L) and aide Huma Abedin (rear R), on the airport tarmac in White Plains, New York, September 8, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
4 / 20
Senior advisor Huma Abedin looks on as Hillary Clinton campaigns with vice presidential candidate Senator Tim Kaine at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Senior advisor Huma Abedin looks on as Hillary Clinton campaigns with vice presidential candidate Senator Tim Kaine at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein

Reuters / Saturday, July 30, 2016
Senior advisor Huma Abedin looks on as Hillary Clinton campaigns with vice presidential candidate Senator Tim Kaine at the Broad Street Market in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, July 29, 2016. REUTERS/Aaron P. Bernstein
Close
5 / 20
Huma Abedin walks off the campaign plane in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Huma Abedin walks off the campaign plane in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Thursday, October 13, 2016
Huma Abedin walks off the campaign plane in Las Vegas, Nevada, October 12, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
6 / 20
Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin look at the menu during a stop at a Dunkin' Donuts in Manchester, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin look at the menu during a stop at a Dunkin' Donuts in Manchester, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, February 07, 2016
Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin look at the menu during a stop at a Dunkin' Donuts in Manchester, New Hampshire February 7, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
7 / 20
Huma Abedin looks at her mobile phone while Hillary Clinton holds a news conference after a campaign rally at Zembo Shrine in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Huma Abedin looks at her mobile phone while Hillary Clinton holds a news conference after a campaign rally at Zembo Shrine in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Wednesday, October 05, 2016
Huma Abedin looks at her mobile phone while Hillary Clinton holds a news conference after a campaign rally at Zembo Shrine in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania, October 4, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
8 / 20
Huma Abedin stands in the doorway of the campaign plane in White Plains, New York, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Huma Abedin stands in the doorway of the campaign plane in White Plains, New York, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Tuesday, September 27, 2016
Huma Abedin stands in the doorway of the campaign plane in White Plains, New York, September 27, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
9 / 20
Campaign manager John Podesta (C) and Huma Abedin stand in the aisle on the campaign plane from New York enroute to Miami, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Campaign manager John Podesta (C) and Huma Abedin stand in the aisle on the campaign plane from New York enroute to Miami, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson

Reuters / Tuesday, October 11, 2016
Campaign manager John Podesta (C) and Huma Abedin stand in the aisle on the campaign plane from New York enroute to Miami, October 11, 2016. REUTERS/Lucy Nicholson
Close
10 / 20
Huma Abedin watches from the side of the stage as Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Huma Abedin watches from the side of the stage as Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan

Reuters / Wednesday, January 13, 2016
Huma Abedin watches from the side of the stage as Hillary Clinton speaks during a campaign rally at Iowa State University in Ames, Iowa, January 12, 2016. REUTERS/Scott Morgan
Close
11 / 20
Huma Abedin checks her mobile phone during a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Huma Abedin checks her mobile phone during a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Monday, January 04, 2016
Huma Abedin checks her mobile phone during a campaign town hall meeting in Derry, New Hampshire January 3, 2016. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
12 / 20
Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin eat ice cream at Moo's Place in Derry, New Hampshire May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin eat ice cream at Moo's Place in Derry, New Hampshire May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Saturday, May 23, 2015
Hillary Clinton and Huma Abedin eat ice cream at Moo's Place in Derry, New Hampshire May 22, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
13 / 20
Huma Abedin is seen at a campaign stop at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Huma Abedin is seen at a campaign stop at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich

Reuters / Monday, November 23, 2015
Huma Abedin is seen at a campaign stop at Clinton Middle School in Clinton, Iowa, November 22, 2015. REUTERS/Mark Kauzlarich
Close
14 / 20
Huma Abedin follows Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Huma Abedin follows Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Huma Abedin follows Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
15 / 20
Huma Abedin listens as Hillary Clinton speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Huma Abedin listens as Hillary Clinton speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder

Reuters / Sunday, September 20, 2015
Huma Abedin listens as Hillary Clinton speaks at the New Hampshire Democratic Party State Convention in Manchester, New Hampshire September 19, 2015. REUTERS/Brian Snyder
Close
16 / 20
Huma Abedin leaves after meeting with the House Select Committee on Benghazi at the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Huma Abedin leaves after meeting with the House Select Committee on Benghazi at the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
Huma Abedin leaves after meeting with the House Select Committee on Benghazi at the U.S. Capitol in Washington October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Carlos Barria
Close
17 / 20
Huma Abedin looks at her phone during a Clinton campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Huma Abedin looks at her phone during a Clinton campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Friday, August 28, 2015
Huma Abedin looks at her phone during a Clinton campaign stop at the Iowa State Fair in Des Moines, Iowa, August 15, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
18 / 20
Huma Abedin waves to Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Huma Abedin waves to Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young

Reuters / Sunday, November 15, 2015
Huma Abedin waves to Hillary Clinton at the conclusion of the second official 2016 Democratic presidential candidates debate in Des Moines, Iowa, November 14, 2015. REUTERS/Jim Young
Close
19 / 20
Huma Abedin works during the Town Hall Meeting at The Boys and Girls Club of America campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Huma Abedin works during the Town Hall Meeting at The Boys and Girls Club of America campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi

Reuters / Friday, September 18, 2015
Huma Abedin works during the Town Hall Meeting at The Boys and Girls Club of America campaign event in Concord, New Hampshire September 17, 2015. REUTERS/Faith Ninivaggi
Close
20 / 20
View Again
View Next
Flashback: Oregon standoff

Flashback: Oregon standoff

Next Slideshows

Flashback: Oregon standoff

Flashback: Oregon standoff

A federal court jury delivered a surprise verdict acquitting anti-government militant leader Ammon Bundy and six followers of conspiracy charges stemming from...

28 Oct 2016
Children of Mosul

Children of Mosul

Thousands of Iraqi children have been displaced by the fighting in Mosul.

28 Oct 2016
DIY weapons of Syria

DIY weapons of Syria

Syrian rebels build their own tanks, missiles and mortars.

28 Oct 2016
India This Week

India This Week

Our best India photos from this week.

28 Oct 2016

MORE IN PICTURES

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Champions Trophy final - India vs Pakistan

Pakistan crushed defending champions India by 180 runs at The Oval to win the title for the first time.

India this week

India this week

A roundup of pictures from around India from the week that was.

India vs Pakistan

India vs Pakistan

Pictures from the ICC Champions Trophy final as India play against arch-rivals Pakistan at the Oval.

Ramadan in India

Muslims across India fast and pray during the holy month of Ramadan.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Emotions run high after Grenfell Tower fire

Protesters chanting "we want justice" storm a local town hall in London after a deadly fire at a block of flats killed at least 30 people.

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

Timeline: U.S.-Cuba relations

A look at the complicated relationship between the United States and Cuba.

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Islamic State nearly encircled in Mosul

Iraqi forces say they tightening their grip on Islamic State's stronghold in the Old City of Mosul.

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Rehabilitating New York's injured birds

Housed on the ground floor of a building on Manhattan's Upper West Side, not far from Central Park, The Wild Bird Fund has been treating sick and injured birds since 2005.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast