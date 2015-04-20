Humanitarian crisis in Yemen
A boy pulls containers of water after he filled them at a faucet, amid an acute shortage of clean drinking water in Sanaa, April 20, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People transport bags of grain while riding on the back of a pick-up truck near of a store in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy searches for food amongst litter on a streetside in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
An injured girl reacts as she is carried by a man out of a mosque which was attacked by a suicide bomber in Sanaa March 20, 2015. The mosques were known to be used mainly by supporters of the Shi'ite Muslim Houthi group which has seized control of...more
Cars queue at a petrol station in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Red Cross staffers board a plane carrying a shipment of emergency medical aid at Sanaa airport April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People collect water at a private well in Sanaa, April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy cries near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Motorcycles are seen in a queue at a petrol station in Sanaa April 12, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Children ride on the back of a pick-up truck with their luggage as they flee Saudi-led air strikes in Sanaa April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
Red Cross staffers unload a shipment of emergency medical aid from a plane at Sanaa airport April 11, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A photo frame and a purse hang on a wall of a house destroyed by an air strike near Sanaa airport March 31, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
People gather on the wreckage of a house destroyed by an air strike in the Bait Rejal village west of Sanaa April 7, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy transports containers of water at a private well as people store water in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
People queue in front of a store to buy grain in Sanaa April 8, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy sits at the site of an air strike at a residential area near Sanaa Airport March 26, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A boy looks as he stands by a departure gate at Sanaa International Airport where foreigners are being evacuated from Yemen April 6, 2015. REUTERS/Khaled Abdullah
A man shows the damage inside his house after an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
A boy looks at the bloodstains on a vehicle which was used to transport victims near the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
Boys sit on belongings at the rubble of houses destroyed by an air strike in the Okash village near Sanaa April 4, 2015. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi
