Pictures | Thu Aug 3, 2017

Humans of Iran

A girl and women ride on a bus in Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
A young chef works at a restaurant in Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
A young couple takes a selfie at a restaurant west of Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
People shop at the Grand Bazaar in the center of Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Women pray for unknown Iranian soldiers who were killed during the 1980-1988 Iran-Iraq war at the Imamzadeh Saleh holy shrine in the northern part of Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Iranian hairdressers work in their salon in the center of Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
An Iranian woman sits on a bus in Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Iranian young people gather at a restaurant west of Tehran, Iran, August 1, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
An Iranian vendor sells clothes at the Grand Bazaar in the center of Tehran, Iran, August 2, 2017. Nazanin Tabatabaee Yazdi/TIMA via REUTERS

Reuters / Wednesday, August 02, 2017
Employees play table football after finishing their work at Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
Iranian skiers stand in the cable car queue at the Dizin ski resort, northwest of Tehran January 15, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Friday, January 15, 2016
A laborer works at the construction site of a building in Tehran, Iran January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
Iranian women's snooker champion Akram Mohammadi Amini, 26, plays a shot during a practice session in Karaj, northwest of Tehran, Iran December 8, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, December 09, 2015
Iranian Jews pray at the Abrishami synagogue on Palestine street in Tehran December 24, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Thursday, December 24, 2015
Iranian youths sit under a large picture of Iran's late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini (L), and Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei at a park in Tehran, Iran, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
Stock market employees work at Tehran's Stock Exchange, Iran, January 17, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Sunday, January 17, 2016
An employee works at Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
A money changer poses for the camera with a U.S dollar (R) and the amount being given when converting it into Iranian rials (L), at a currency exchange shop in Tehran's business district, Iran, January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A woman walks with her purchased goods at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015.REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A worker works at warehouse of Takhfifan company in Tehran, Iran, January 19, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Tuesday, January 19, 2016
An unemployed laborer smokes a cigarette as he waits for a job offer on a sidewalk in Tehran, Iran January 20, 2016. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, January 20, 2016
A counselor speaks about the AIDS virus on a bus in Tehran December 16, 2015. A team of medical experts traveled on a bus to different neighborhoods of Tehran, stationing there for some days to provide education and medical services on the HIV/AIDS disease. They also performed HIV tests on residents. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, December 16, 2015
An engineer works on Surena 3 humanoid robot (R) next to Surena 2 robot, in a lab at Tehran University, Iran December 6, 2015. The University of Tehran has developed a humanoid robot that weighs 98 kg. It can navigate uneven terrain and detect faces. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Monday, December 07, 2015
An Iranian woman walks past an anti-U.S. mural painted on the wall of the former U.S. Embassy in Tehran November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
A woman standing next to her husband holds a candle during a religious ceremony to mark Ashura at a shrine in the north of Tehran October 24, 2015. Ashura, which falls on the 10th day of the Islamic month of Muharram, commemorates the death of Imam Hussein, grandson of Prophet Mohammad, who was killed in the 7th century battle of Kerbala. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Sunday, October 25, 2015
Iranian surgeon Ali Manafi (R) performs nose surgery on a female patient in the operating room at a hospital in Tehran August 19, 2015. Iran has the most numbers of rhinoplasty procedures, or nose jobs, done in the world, according to local media. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, August 19, 2015
A blind man plays harmonica at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Men use an elevator in a Tehran hotel, August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
Women wait for a bus in central Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
A woman speaks with a seller at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
Motorcyclists smile in Tehran, Iran August 23, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Sunday, August 23, 2015
A couple stands in front of a jewelry shop at the Grand Bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A vendor waits for customers, underneath a picture of Iran's Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei (R) and late leader Ayatollah Ruhollah Khomeini, at the grand bazaar in central Tehran October 7, 2015. REUTERS/Raheb Homavandi/TIMA

Reuters / Wednesday, October 07, 2015
A man sleeps by his motorcycle in Tehran, August 24, 2015. REUTERS/Darren Staples

Reuters / Monday, August 24, 2015
