Edition:
India
Pictures | Fri Sep 27, 2013 | 2:20am IST

Hungary for paprika

<p>Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. Many are hoping to put Hungary's once booming paprika business, a powdered spice that has long been a staple in Hungarian cooking, back on the map after decades of neglect and despite fierce competition from countries including Brazil, Serbia and China. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. Many are hoping to put Hungary's once booming paprika business, a powdered spice that has long been a staple in Hungarian cooking, back on the map after decades...more

Friday, September 27, 2013

Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. Many are hoping to put Hungary's once booming paprika business, a powdered spice that has long been a staple in Hungarian cooking, back on the map after decades of neglect and despite fierce competition from countries including Brazil, Serbia and China. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
1 / 14
<p>A close up shows a woman picking red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A close up shows a woman picking red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, September 27, 2013

A close up shows a woman picking red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
2 / 14
<p>Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, September 27, 2013

Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
3 / 14
<p>Red peppers are hung out to dry from the roof of a spice farm near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Red peppers are hung out to dry from the roof of a spice farm near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, September 27, 2013

Red peppers are hung out to dry from the roof of a spice farm near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
4 / 14
<p>Local policeman and paprika maker Zsolt Matos is seen from between hanging bags of drying peppers, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Local policeman and paprika maker Zsolt Matos is seen from between hanging bags of drying peppers, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, September 27, 2013

Local policeman and paprika maker Zsolt Matos is seen from between hanging bags of drying peppers, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
5 / 14
<p>A paprika maker pours freshly picked peppers into a drying sock in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A paprika maker pours freshly picked peppers into a drying sock in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, September 27, 2013

A paprika maker pours freshly picked peppers into a drying sock in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
6 / 14
<p>A batch of freshly picked red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A batch of freshly picked red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, September 27, 2013

A batch of freshly picked red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
7 / 14
<p>A close up shows drying peppers being cleaned, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A close up shows drying peppers being cleaned, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, September 27, 2013

A close up shows drying peppers being cleaned, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
8 / 14
<p>A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, September 27, 2013

A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
9 / 14
<p>A batch of dried red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A batch of dried red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, September 27, 2013

A batch of dried red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
10 / 14
<p>A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, September 27, 2013

A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
11 / 14
<p>A batch of coarsely ground red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

A batch of coarsely ground red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, September 27, 2013

A batch of coarsely ground red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
12 / 14
<p>Paprika maker Peter Szabo shows his pepper-stained gloves in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Paprika maker Peter Szabo shows his pepper-stained gloves in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, September 27, 2013

Paprika maker Peter Szabo shows his pepper-stained gloves in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
13 / 14
<p>Bread and peppers are placed next to a bowl of Hungary's famous goulash soup, spiced up with Paprika from Batya, in Budapest September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh</p>

Bread and peppers are placed next to a bowl of Hungary's famous goulash soup, spiced up with Paprika from Batya, in Budapest September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Friday, September 27, 2013

Bread and peppers are placed next to a bowl of Hungary's famous goulash soup, spiced up with Paprika from Batya, in Budapest September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Close
14 / 14
View Again
View Next
Rubber Duck craze

Rubber Duck craze

Next Slideshows

Rubber Duck craze

Rubber Duck craze

An inflatable Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman has been spotted in cities across Asia.

27 Sep 2013
Floods in Gujarat

Floods in Gujarat

Pictures from flood-hit city of Ahmedabad.

26 Sep 2013
Pizza school

Pizza school

Students attend a four-week professional training course in pizza making in France.

26 Sep 2013
A Spanish tour

A Spanish tour

Tourists are flocking to Spain in record numbers, setting the country up for its best-ever year for visitors and giving a boost to the ailing economy.

25 Sep 2013

MORE IN PICTURES

White House Correspondents' dinner

White House Correspondents' dinner

Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally

President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.

Protesters rally during climate march

Protesters rally during climate march

A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.

Pope visits Egypt

Pope visits Egypt

On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.

Trump's first 100 days

Trump's first 100 days

The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula

Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.

Brazil on strike

Brazil on strike

Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

Trump speaks at NRA convention

Trump speaks at NRA convention

President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures