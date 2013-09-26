Hungary for paprika
Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. Many are hoping to put Hungary's once booming paprika business, a powdered spice that has long been a staple in Hungarian cooking, back on the map after decades...more
Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. Many are hoping to put Hungary's once booming paprika business, a powdered spice that has long been a staple in Hungarian cooking, back on the map after decades of neglect and despite fierce competition from countries including Brazil, Serbia and China. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A close up shows a woman picking red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A close up shows a woman picking red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Women pick red peppers in a field near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Red peppers are hung out to dry from the roof of a spice farm near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Red peppers are hung out to dry from the roof of a spice farm near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Local policeman and paprika maker Zsolt Matos is seen from between hanging bags of drying peppers, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Local policeman and paprika maker Zsolt Matos is seen from between hanging bags of drying peppers, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A paprika maker pours freshly picked peppers into a drying sock in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A paprika maker pours freshly picked peppers into a drying sock in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A batch of freshly picked red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A batch of freshly picked red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A close up shows drying peppers being cleaned, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A close up shows drying peppers being cleaned, near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A batch of dried red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A batch of dried red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A pot of Hungary's famous goulash soup in Budapest is spiced up with Paprika from Batya, September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A batch of coarsely ground red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A batch of coarsely ground red peppers is pictured near Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Paprika maker Peter Szabo shows his pepper-stained gloves in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Paprika maker Peter Szabo shows his pepper-stained gloves in Batya, 140km south of Budapest September 21, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Bread and peppers are placed next to a bowl of Hungary's famous goulash soup, spiced up with Paprika from Batya, in Budapest September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Bread and peppers are placed next to a bowl of Hungary's famous goulash soup, spiced up with Paprika from Batya, in Budapest September 22, 2013. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Next Slideshows
Rubber Duck craze
An inflatable Rubber Duck by Dutch conceptual artist Florentijn Hofman has been spotted in cities across Asia.
Floods in Gujarat
Pictures from flood-hit city of Ahmedabad.
Pizza school
Students attend a four-week professional training course in pizza making in France.
A Spanish tour
Tourists are flocking to Spain in record numbers, setting the country up for its best-ever year for visitors and giving a boost to the ailing economy.
MORE IN PICTURES
White House Correspondents' dinner
Journalists turn out for the annual White House Correspondents' Association dinner in Washington
Trump marks 100 days with Harrisburg rally
President Trump led a rally marking his first 100 days in office in Harrisburg, Pennsylvania.
Protesters rally during climate march
A sea of protesters swarmed in front of the White House to voice displeasure with President Donald Trump's stance on the environment and demand that he rethink plans to reverse the climate change policies backed by his predecessor.
Pope visits Egypt
On a two-day visit to Egypt, Pope Francis urged Muslim leaders to unite in renouncing religious extremism at a time when Islamist militants are targeting ancient Christian communities across the Middle East.
Trump's first 100 days
The first 100 days of the Trump administration in 50 photos.
Sabres rattle on the Korean peninsula
Tensions rise over the North Korean nuclear and missile crisis, as North Korea conducts a missile launch and the U.S. stages military drills with South Korea.
Brazil on strike
Nationwide strikes to protest austerity measures cripple several major cities across the country.
Photos of the week
Our top photos from the past week.
Trump speaks at NRA convention
President Trump, pledging allegiance to the National Rifle Association at a convention attended by thousands in Atlanta, is the first sitting president to address the gun-rights advocacy group since Ronald Reagan in 1983.