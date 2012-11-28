Hungary's Jewish community

A Jewish child plays at the Bet Menachem Lubavich Educational Center in central Budapest, Hungary, on November 28, 2012. Hungary's Jews have been subject of sporadic anti-Semitism and a far-right party in parliament has been criticized widely for inciting hatred against Jews. On Monday, one MP stoked international outrage when he called for lists of Jews in Hungary's Parliament and government. He later apologised but refused to step down. REUTERS/Bernadett Szabo