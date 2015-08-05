Hungary's migrant dilemma
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. While Hungary is an avenue rather than a destination for the migrants, the central European country is increasingly weary and polarised as the influx grows. REUTERS/Laszlo...more
A child of a migrant sits outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrant families receive food and drinks from civil aid groups outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A child of a migrant sits outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants receive clothes from civil aid groups outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A child of a migrant gets off the train at a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants rest outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrants sleep outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Migrant looks on outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary, August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
A child of migrants takes a bite of an apple outside a train station in Budapest, Hungary August 3, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Next Slideshows
Hazy days in China
The struggle against air pollution in China.
Waiting in Calais
Thousands of migrants camp in shanties around the French port town, repeatedly trying to board trucks and trains traveling through the Chunnel in search of a...
Middle East heatwave
Temperatures soar across the Middle East, leading to blackouts, protests, beach days and government-mandated holidays.
Rubbish Rio
The polluted waters of Guanabara Bay, where the Rio 2016 Olympic Games sailing events will take place.
MORE IN PICTURES
India observes International Yoga Day
Pictures from around the country that capture moments as India and the world observe International Yoga Day.
Editors Choice Pictures
Our top photos from the last 24 hours.
Deadly wildfire in Portugal
Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.
Detained in North Korea
Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.
Best of the America's Cup
Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.
Van rams London mosque worshippers
A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.
Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments
The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.
High tech flight at the Paris Airshow
The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.
Hats and horses
Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.