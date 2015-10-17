Edition:
India
Pictures | Sat Oct 17, 2015 | 9:25am IST

Hungary's new border crackdown

Hungarian soldiers close a border with Croatia near the village of Botovo, Croatia October 17, 2015. Croatia has a plan to manage the flow of migrants agreed with Slovenia that it will start implementing when Hungary seals off the Hungarian-Croatian border, the government's spokesman said on Friday. Hungary said on Friday it would close its southern border with Croatia from midnight. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Hungarian soldiers close a border with Croatia near the village of Botovo, Croatia October 17, 2015. Croatia has a plan to manage the flow of migrants agreed with Slovenia that it will start implementing when Hungary seals off the Hungarian-Croatian...more

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
Hungarian soldiers close a border with Croatia near the village of Botovo, Croatia October 17, 2015. Croatia has a plan to manage the flow of migrants agreed with Slovenia that it will start implementing when Hungary seals off the Hungarian-Croatian border, the government's spokesman said on Friday. Hungary said on Friday it would close its southern border with Croatia from midnight. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
1 / 16
Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
2 / 16
Migrants make their way after crossing the border between Hungary and Croatia at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants make their way after crossing the border between Hungary and Croatia at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
Migrants make their way after crossing the border between Hungary and Croatia at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
3 / 16
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
4 / 16
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
5 / 16
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Saturday, October 17, 2015
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
6 / 16
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
7 / 16
Migrants are seen behind barbed wire make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants are seen behind barbed wire make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants are seen behind barbed wire make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
8 / 16
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
9 / 16
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
10 / 16
Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
11 / 16
Croatian police control the flow of migrants walking to the border with Hungary after they arrived by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Croatian police control the flow of migrants walking to the border with Hungary after they arrived by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Croatian police control the flow of migrants walking to the border with Hungary after they arrived by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
12 / 16
A migrant carries a child as he walks to the border with Hungary, after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

A migrant carries a child as he walks to the border with Hungary, after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
A migrant carries a child as he walks to the border with Hungary, after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
13 / 16
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants walk to the border with Hungary after arriving by train at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
14 / 16
Hungarian police are silhouetted against the sky as they watch migrants waiting to cross the border at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Hungarian police are silhouetted against the sky as they watch migrants waiting to cross the border at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Hungarian police are silhouetted against the sky as they watch migrants waiting to cross the border at Botovo, Croatia October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Antonio Bronic
Close
15 / 16
Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh

Reuters / Friday, October 16, 2015
Migrants make their way after crossing the border at Zakany, Hungary October 16, 2015. REUTERS/Laszlo Balogh
Close
16 / 16
View Again
View Next
Palestinian stabs Israeli soldier

Palestinian stabs Israeli soldier

Next Slideshows

Palestinian stabs Israeli soldier

Palestinian stabs Israeli soldier

A Palestinian stabs an Israeli soldier in the West Bank city of Hebron.

16 Oct 2015
India this week

India this week

Our top photos this week.

16 Oct 2015
Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

15 Oct 2015
The longest war

The longest war

Scenes from 14 years of war in Afghanistan.

15 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Aishwarya Rai at Cannes

Actress Aishwarya Rai at 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

President Trump's first foreign trip

President Trump's first foreign trip

Donald Trump, on his first overseas trip as president, is on a nine-day journey through the Middle East and Europe.

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton marries

Pippa Middleton, younger sister of Kate, Britain's Duchess of Cambridge, was married in a small English country church surrounded by royals and celebrities but those hoping for a dash of Hollywood were left in the cold.

Yoga with goats

Yoga with goats

Tucked away in a wooded corner of southern New Hampshire, Jenness Farm draws yoga enthusiasts seeking to practice poses while goats climb around and sometimes on them.

Iran votes in presidential election

Iran votes in presidential election

Millions of Iranians lined up to vote on Friday, showing a strong turnout in an unexpectedly tight election pitting President Hassan Rouhani, who wants to normalize ties with the West, against a hardline judge who says he has already gone too far.

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Venezuela's volunteer protest medics

Medicine students, doctors and volunteers don white helmets with a green cross, treating injured protesters affected by rubber bullets and tear gas amid shortages of medical supplies and drugs.

Best of Cannes

Best of Cannes

Highlights from the 70th Cannes Film Festival on the French Riviera.

Photos of the week

Photos of the week

Our top photos from the past week.

A home for Siberia's orphans

A home for Siberia's orphans

A former president of Russia's largest gold producer opened the orphanage using his own money and covers all expenses.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast