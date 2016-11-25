Edition:
Hunger and desperation in Aleppo

People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A woman carries a container of water as she walks past a burnt pick-up truck in the rebel held area of Old Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, November 14, 2016
A man sits on the balcony of his damaged house in the rebel held besieged al-Sukkari neighbourhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, October 19, 2016
A family's fridge is pictured in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
Children collect firewood amid damage and debris at a site hit yesterday by air strikes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
A civilian collects tree branches amid the rubble of a damaged site in the rebel-held besieged Qadi Askar neighbourhood of Aleppo. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 24, 2016
A man eats food that was distributed as aid in a rebel-held besieged area in Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, November 06, 2016
People fill drinking water into gallon jugs, in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Sunday, November 20, 2016
People stand near a crater at a site hit by an air strike in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Wednesday, November 23, 2016
An injured boy sits near a man as they warm themselves by a fire in a rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Friday, November 18, 2016
Men salvage belongings from their damaged shops at a site hit yesterday by air strikes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
People stand inside a grocery shop with low supplies in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
People remove belongings from a damaged site after an air strike Sunday in the rebel-held besieged al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Monday, October 17, 2016
A girl uses her mobile phone inside a grocery shop with low supplies in the rebel-held besieged area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, November 12, 2016
A man makes bread in the beseiged rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A boy arranges plant seeds in the beseiged rebel held area of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Saturday, October 08, 2016
A girl makes her way through the debris of a damaged site that was hit yesterday by airstrikes in the rebel held al-Shaar neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria. REUTERS/Abdalrhman Ismail

Reuters / Thursday, November 17, 2016
