Edition:
India
Pictures | Thu Nov 5, 2015 | 6:35pm IST

Hunger Games world premiere

Cast members Liam Hemsworth (L), Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson pose as they arrive for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Cast members Liam Hemsworth (L), Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson pose as they arrive for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Cast members Liam Hemsworth (L), Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson pose as they arrive for the world premiere of "The Hunger Games: Mockingjay - Part 2" in Berlin, Germany, November 4, 2015. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
1 / 23
Actors and staff pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Actors and staff pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Actors and staff pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
2 / 23
Liam Hemsworth runs to Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Liam Hemsworth runs to Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Liam Hemsworth runs to Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
3 / 23
Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and director Francis Lawrence (2R) pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and director Francis Lawrence (2R) pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence, Josh Hutcherson and director Francis Lawrence (2R) pose as they arrive. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
4 / 23
Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
5 / 23
Liam Hemsworth. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Liam Hemsworth. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Liam Hemsworth. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
6 / 23
Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Julianne Moore. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
7 / 23
Josh Hutcherson. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Josh Hutcherson. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Josh Hutcherson. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
8 / 23
Natalie Dormer. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Natalie Dormer. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Natalie Dormer. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
9 / 23
Donald Sutherland. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Donald Sutherland. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Donald Sutherland. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
10 / 23
Willow Shields. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Willow Shields. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Willow Shields. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
11 / 23
Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Elizabeth Banks. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
12 / 23
Jena Malone. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Jena Malone. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Jena Malone. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
13 / 23
Sam Claflin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Sam Claflin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Sam Claflin. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
14 / 23
Michelle Forbes. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Michelle Forbes. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Michelle Forbes. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
15 / 23
Jennifer Lawrence arrives. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Jennifer Lawrence arrives. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Jennifer Lawrence arrives. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
16 / 23
Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Liam Hemsworth, Jennifer Lawrence and Josh Hutcherson. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
17 / 23
Liam Hemsworth arrives. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Liam Hemsworth arrives. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Liam Hemsworth arrives. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
18 / 23
Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Jennifer Lawrence. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
19 / 23
Jena Malone, Willow Shields and Jennifer Lawrence (L-R) chat as they arrive. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Jena Malone, Willow Shields and Jennifer Lawrence (L-R) chat as they arrive. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Thursday, November 05, 2015
Jena Malone, Willow Shields and Jennifer Lawrence (L-R) chat as they arrive. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
20 / 23
Natalie Dormer signs autographs. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Natalie Dormer signs autographs. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Natalie Dormer signs autographs. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
21 / 23
Actors and staff gesture as they prepare to pose for a picture. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Actors and staff gesture as they prepare to pose for a picture. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Actors and staff gesture as they prepare to pose for a picture. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
22 / 23
Liam Hemsworth arrives. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Liam Hemsworth arrives. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

Reuters / Wednesday, November 04, 2015
Liam Hemsworth arrives. REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch
Close
23 / 23
View Again
View Next
CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

Next Slideshows

CMA Awards red carpet

CMA Awards red carpet

The red carpet at the Country Music Association Awards.

05 Nov 2015
Celebrity dynasties

Celebrity dynasties

Entertainment talent runs deep in these gene pools.

04 Nov 2015
When models fall

When models fall

When fashion models take a tumble on the runway.

29 Oct 2015
Celebrity breakups of 2015

Celebrity breakups of 2015

Celebrity couples who have called it quits this year.

28 Oct 2015

MORE IN PICTURES

Editors Choice Pictures

Editors Choice Pictures

Our top photos from the last 24 hours.

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Deadly wildfire in Portugal

Portugal's deadliest forest fire on record has killed at least 64 people, many of whom died in their cars as they tried to flee the blaze.

Detained in North Korea

Detained in North Korea

Some of the foreigners who have been detained, and in some cases released, in North Korea.

Best of the America's Cup

Best of the America's Cup

Highlights from the 35th edition of the America's Cup regatta in Bermuda.

Van rams London mosque worshippers

Van rams London mosque worshippers

A van plowed into worshippers leaving a London mosque, injuring 10 people in what witnesses said was a deliberate attack on Muslims.

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

Moscow demolishes Soviet-era apartments

The Moscow government plans to resettle millions of citizens, moving them from their Soviet-era apartment blocks mass-produced under Nikita Krushchev in the 1950s and into modern flats.

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

High tech flight at the Paris Airshow

The latest innovations in the world of flight at the 52rd Paris Airshow.

Hats and horses

Hats and horses

Royals, races and headwear at the Royal Ascot.

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Inside the battle for besieged Philippine city

Philippine aircraft and troops launch a renewed push against Islamist militants in a southern city to clear the area by the weekend Eid festival.

View More

Trending Collections

Pictures

Podcast