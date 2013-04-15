Hunger in Yemen

A woman holds her child in their home in Sanaa June 9, 2012. One million Yemeni children face severe malnutrition within months as families struggle to pay for food in one of the Arab world's poorest countries, the U.N. World Food Programme has warned. Political turmoil has pushed Yemen to the brink of a humanitarian crisis and aid agencies estimate half the country's 24 million people are malnourished. REUTERS/Mohamed al-Sayaghi